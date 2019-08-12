We’re not entirely sure why Rod Rosenstein thought sharing this op-ed was a good idea but he obviously did … for some reason.

“It has ushered in a parallel reality unrooted in fact and helped to push conspiratorial thinking into the cultural mainstream.. The media .. often acts as an amplifier for baseless claims.. The worst voices are rewarded .. and gain outsize influence.” https://t.co/gOtcDgUSnR — Rod Rosenstein (@RodRosenstein) August 12, 2019

And of course, it’s behind a subscription wall.

*sigh*

From the New York Times:

The dueling hashtags and their attendant toxicity are a grim testament to our deeply poisoned information ecosystem — one that’s built for speed and designed to reward the most incendiary impulses of its worst actors. It has ushered in a parallel reality unrooted in fact and helped to push conspiratorial thinking into the cultural mainstream. And with each news cycle, the system grows more efficient, entrenching its opposing camps. The poison spreads.

The poison spreads.

The same a-holes who have spent years insisting Trump colluded with Russia whining about poison spreading … that’s hilarious. Would someone please get these media types a mirror? Thanks.

Gee, Rod. Maybe if you hadn’t declined to prosecute your buddies and then allowed Mueller to arrest old men at gun point in the middle of the night, people wouldn’t be so prone to conspiracies. — lala (@lacoolio1) August 12, 2019

It’s almost as if Rod helped create the very environment he seems to be whining about.

By the end of 2017 that investigation should’ve been shut down and conspiracies would’ve been nipped in the bud Mr. Rosenstein. You’ve got a lotta nerve. People, ignore this man behind the screen and read. https://t.co/x547foJbqX — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) August 12, 2019

Coming from you it's rather rich, don't you think? You cut a deal with POTUS but don't get confused & think we believe you're innocent. * you corrupted FISA — RabbitHoleRedux (@everSoTweetly4u) August 12, 2019

You called Carter Page a Russian agent and signed a FISA warrant filled with lies — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) August 12, 2019

You and your klan were the worst thing about our government — 𝑺𝒆𝒓𝒂𝒇𝒊𝒏𝒐𝒔 (@Serafinos) August 12, 2019

Wow, so much irony in a single tweet. — Wes Watson (@_Wes) August 12, 2019

It’s pretty damn impressive.

So it’s a conspiracy theory that dozens of FOIAs are blocked over and over again hiding information in Investigations from the American people… — Matt Couch 🎙 (@RealMattCouch) August 12, 2019

Hey Rod, as someone who stood silently beside Barr while he lied maybe you want to sit out any discussion of Truth and simulacrum. Just a thought, buddy. (You don't get to resign 'with dignity' and play righteous observer in this situation. You know that, right?) — Jhonni 🌈 👹 (@Lecteronthelam) August 12, 2019

Seems Rod isn’t all that popular with either side right now.

It's not a conspiracy theory when it ALWAYS turns out there is actually a conspiracy. I think I trust the NYT even less than the DOJ. You folks are no longer fooling anyone. — Mike 'Thomas Paine' Moore (@Thomas1774Paine) August 12, 2019

I regret that I only have two middle fingers to present to you. — Devin Nunes' Alt-Mom (@NunesAlt) August 12, 2019

This went well, Rod.

Oh wait.

