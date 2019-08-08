Anyone notice AOC doesn’t seem all that concerned about the ‘concentration camps’ at the southern border anymore?

Gosh, and she was so worked up over those people drinking out of toilets and stuff. She even cried in front of an empty parking lot.

Guess she has some new talking points to push around now … must’ve gotten ‘word’ from her handlers.

There is a difference between white supremacists & white supremacy. White supremacy is like a virus. Supremacists are those who have been completely overcome by the disease, but supremacy – the virus – exists on a larger scale beyond just the infected. It also lays dormant. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 8, 2019

Huh?

Remember when her garbage disposal confused and frightened her?

Yeah.

White supremacy is often subconscious. & Clearly, our nation has not been inoculated. WS is our nation’s original sin;the driving logic of slavery, of Native genocide, of Jim Crow, of segregation, of mass incarceration,of “Send Her Back.” It never went away. It was just dormant. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 8, 2019

Holy crap.

NY, really with this chick?

Healing ourselves of white supremacy will be hard. It will be hard because it requires us to confront *ourselves.* We wish it was as simple as denouncing a white hood, a burnt cross, vile language. But we need to address where supremacy *begins,* not just where it ends. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 8, 2019

Perhaps more than the obvious last steps of the supremacist,we must examine the nuance of their first steps. That is a painful inquiry, bc for many, we may see familiarity in those first steps. And that familiarity is very difficult to see + admit. We’d rather not talk about it. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 8, 2019

Wow, this is so dumb.

Recognizing white supremacy in ourselves – our institutions, our subconscious, our own past remarks or acts (no matter how consciously unintentional), is what makes the healing work ahead challenging. But it is not impossible,and confronting it is the only way to move forward. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 8, 2019

We’re starting to see why she’s polling so badly in her own community. Ok, that’s not true, we’ve always seen it but holy cow, what a ridiculous thread.

What this moment is asking of us is to discuss *white supremacy and racism* as much – or possibly more than – *white supremacists and racists.* When we do that, I believe we will start to make progress. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 8, 2019

In other words, she and other Democrats have absolutely NOTHING ELSE to talk about so please, let them focus on white supremacy.

But it is incredibly important that we recognize that perfectly normal, good people are capable of aiding racism & white supremacy. Recognizing that is not about pillorying people. It’s about learning to recognize *the virus* & end an oppressive system designed to hurt us *all.* — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 8, 2019

Huh.

Alrighty.

Annnd we’re all dumber for having read her thread. Our bad.

Never met a white supremacist. Ever. — Ex-GOP Greg (@Flying59Vette) August 8, 2019

You know, we haven’t either.

Funny how that works.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, your point is as clear as mud. — Glen Woodfin (@GlenWoodfin) August 8, 2019

Also, the number of cases is very low because of the extremely low infection rate. Stop trying to make a mountain out of this molehill, for political gain.. — Locke Wiggin (@Locke_Wiggins) August 8, 2019

Stop with your propaganda — heather naomi golden America the Greatest Country (@codeezra) August 8, 2019

Or maybe, and stick with me here, there isn’t “white supremacy” lurking around every corner & the real virus is convincing people to constantly interpret events through the lens of racial resentment, further poisoning race relations. When all you have is a hammer… — Will Estes (@WilliamAEstes) August 8, 2019

So tired of you. I sincerely hope that when people remember you, they recall the part where you condescendingly labeled good people as infected by a white supremecy virus, and they lack the ability to perceive it w/o help. You really have a messiah complex and it's frightening. — AnotherTListener (@listener_t) August 8, 2019

So, she's saying that we are all white supremacists whether we know it or not. Do I have that right? — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) August 8, 2019

She’s basically comparing a huge group of Americans to infected zombies who don’t know they have a virus.

Yeah, it’s a terrible thread.

Yah. We see you. pic.twitter.com/P5b1xIqh2p — I'm supposed to be working right now… (@hereforthejava) August 8, 2019

Notice they never really talk about what they will do for America and instead spend most if not all of their time trying to scare people into supporting them and/or painting their opponents as horrible people.

It’s very, very telling.

