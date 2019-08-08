We don’t know what Media Matters would do if they weren’t making complete and total fools of themselves.

Wow, I read this and was shocked how much I agreed with myself! Oh but btw, @mediamatters knuckleheads, I warned that gay activists corrupted gay kids who'd been rejected by Christians. I've been advocating for tolerance of gays since before you were born.https://t.co/ixTyMXKuWi — Andrew Klavan (@andrewklavan) August 7, 2019

Hi Media Matters (@mmfa). It's me, Andrew Klavan's gay son and, if I may say, his pride and joy. He has been advocating for tolerance of gays since before *I* was born, too. No one alive has loved and supported me with greater fidelity. You self-satisfied, slanderous clowns. https://t.co/hfw16PQtiD — Spencer A. Klavan (@SpencerKlavan) August 7, 2019

By the by. This tweet received an outpouring of support from conservatives who, though they disapprove of my personal choices, still have nothing but good will for me. Meanwhile here is a representative response from the radical identitarians. Tell me again who is intolerant. pic.twitter.com/3BTMgYZLLx — Spencer A. Klavan (@SpencerKlavan) August 8, 2019

They are miserable, reckless, anti-intellectual smear merchants who take pride in their dishonest hackery. They are a paid hate machine that acts as a giant engine of psychological projection. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 8, 2019

Well said. Your dad is a favorite of mine. — Chris Christensen (@dwc8647) August 7, 2019

Yes ! You are a treasure Spencer — Vareck The Sarcastic Jew (@BornGerman) August 8, 2019

Beautiful words. No wonder your father is so proud. God bless you, sir — Clara (@claramanoucheka) August 8, 2019

Can see why you’re Dad’s pride and joy. Wonderful to see a son defend his father so lovingly. #Blessings — JustAnotherSnakeCult (@raindogtweets) August 7, 2019

Hmm, tough choice. First-hand account of @andrewklavan from his gay son…or @mmfa who are intent on destroying Andrew Klavan with unsubstantiated claims. I’m torn. — Ian G Haworth (@ighaworth) August 7, 2019

You're not going to believe your lying eyes are you? — Jacob Airey (@realJacobAirey) August 7, 2019

This is the twitter I live for pic.twitter.com/Fni0y2Yquq — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) August 8, 2019

