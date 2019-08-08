If anyone knows the awful that IS Antifa it’s Andy Ngo since he has been harassed and outright assaulted by the group. Ngo noticed something interesting about the various accounts the Dayton guman ‘amplified’ in his social media …

Right? Since the moment El Paso happened, our good friends on the Left have basically blamed everyone other than the gunman for the shooting. Especially the president. But you know, it’s different with the Dayton gunman because he didn’t write a manifesto.

Or something.

The thing is if you look through his social media and the things he was sharing and promoting, he did kind of leave one behind. Well, at least according to the Left’s new rules.

Pro-Antifa.

Whoda thunk it?

We’re shocked we tell you, SHOCKED.

How rude.

Now, why oh why do you think she would have cursed Ngo out?

And stealth deleting content? If they really believe the Dayton gunman’s motives were not inspired by his politics why would they do that?

Yikes, right?

Dayton shooter sure read a lot of Leftist extremists … huh.

