As the news broke early Sunday morning (or late Saturday night, depending on where you are in this country) that another shooting had claimed the lives of 10 people in Dayton, OH (including the gunman) after the horrific shooting in El Paso, TX the media was OFF and running, claiming Trump and the Republicans were to blame.

There was no end of tweets and talking points about ‘white terrorists’ on Twitter … until it came out the Dayton gunman was actually a huge Warren supporter.

And now?

Gosh, we noticed too, Steven. Crazy, right?

You’d think if the Left truly was trying to stop ‘gun violence’ they’d continue reporting on both stories but it seems the Dayton shooting has slowly but surely disappeared.

Which we knew it would.

Trending

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

True story.

Thoughts and prayers for Steven.

Related:

Brit Hume puts false talking point that Trump called neo-Nazis ‘very fine people’ to REST with PragerU video and Lefties can’t DEAL

HOLY CRAP! Kamala Harris’ plan on HOW she’ll confiscate guns serves as a TERRIFYING reminder of who she really is

Bless his silly little heart: Resister trying to instigate a coup against Trump learns the HARD WAY why that’s really stupid

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNDaytonSteven CrowderTrumpWarrenwhite supremacist