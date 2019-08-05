As the news broke early Sunday morning (or late Saturday night, depending on where you are in this country) that another shooting had claimed the lives of 10 people in Dayton, OH (including the gunman) after the horrific shooting in El Paso, TX the media was OFF and running, claiming Trump and the Republicans were to blame.

There was no end of tweets and talking points about ‘white terrorists’ on Twitter … until it came out the Dayton gunman was actually a huge Warren supporter.

And now?

Been watching CNN since 7AM. NO mention that Dayton shooter, Connor Betts, was a pro-gun control, Elizabeth Warren-supporting, extreme socialist. A much clearer, more definitive profile than El Paso… but nothing??! — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) August 5, 2019

Gosh, we noticed too, Steven. Crazy, right?

You’d think if the Left truly was trying to stop ‘gun violence’ they’d continue reporting on both stories but it seems the Dayton shooting has slowly but surely disappeared.

Which we knew it would.

Can't let inconvenient facts distract from the narrative! — Pikapool, the Snarky Jackhole Pokémon (@LoneWolf2965) August 5, 2019

100% about politics. They fear monger for decades and this is the not so surprising results. Wonder if they really thought they only had 12 years to live? — Crib72 (@Crib722) August 5, 2019

Let me show you my shocked face… pic.twitter.com/iX75fgZcsq — Robnoxious (@robknoxious1) August 5, 2019

Thoughts and prayers for Crowder for watching CNN since 7am. — Imagine (@imaginethereal) August 5, 2019

Does not fit the CNN doctrine.

Their doctrine is destroy Pres. Trump. — WARRIOR ANGEL (@truetruthPage) August 5, 2019

Watching CNN? Oh man I salute you for taking one for the team! pic.twitter.com/t0IDVyyunL — John Logsdon (@JohnDLogsdon) August 5, 2019

Talk about taking one for the team, how the hell can anyone endure CNN for more than a glance? — Wekenddrnks (@SportDrinkeR) August 5, 2019

Thoughts and prayers for Steven.

