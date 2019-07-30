Talk about a loaded question from CNN.

Or would that be a loaded tweet?

What would you like to hear from the Democratic candidates? Join us for the CNN #DemDebate. A live 2-night event starting tonight at 8 p.m. ET only on CNN pic.twitter.com/SnEe4zUy2L — CNN (@CNN) July 30, 2019

They had to know to ask something this open-ended would only result in a lot of dunks, slams, and silliness on Twitter. Then again, maybe they didn’t?

This is GREAT.

A slam poetry competition answering today’s top stories issues. — Dr. Rob Tennant (@TennantRob) July 30, 2019

Don’t give Booker any bright ideas.

I can't win, so I'm dropping out. — Dan H (@dalsx1) July 30, 2019

“I really hope they’ll ignore the American people and focus on pandering to illegal immigrants, and I hope they call every thing racist, and I hope they celebrate aborted babies, and of course I want them to lie about President Trump.” #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/vssYyMY3K9 — Christie (@RepRepublic) July 30, 2019

Honesty — Robert (@Draco_Rincewind) July 30, 2019

“I’m sorry for wasting all of your time and money.” — Anon Burger (@anon_burger) July 30, 2019

YEAH RIGHT.

I would like one of them to say “you know what, I can’t peddle this self loathing, race-baiting, intersectional, Marxist driven America last platform anymore” and then scream in their best Braveheart final yell “MAGAAAAAAAAA”. Drop the mic and “walk away” — FrogWater (@GALaValleyIII) July 30, 2019

I would like to know why they care more about illegal aliens than homeless Americans. — Joanne Meyer (@Joannem777) July 30, 2019

I would like them all to tell us how they really are going to pay for everything they want to give us "free" and how that is going to last? Cause lets be real it can't. — Christina Hagen (@chagenpa) July 30, 2019

Verifiable facts. — Della (@dellakay2015) July 30, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA

The truth!!! — DrT (@bklynfootdoc) July 30, 2019

Fat chance, man.

I would like to see @CNN ask real questions and stop playing pat-a-cake with the candidates. @JoeBiden has to stop trying to move farther left and be who he is. He is the Democrats only hope. @KamalaHarris is too goofy acting for her own good. She's not a serious candidate. — Lisa Perrin (@LisaPerrin16) July 30, 2019

That. ^

Because whatever you’d like to hear is what they will tell you :/ — Preston Strong (@wisenstrong) July 30, 2019

Nailed it.

Gonna guess we don’t see any of these questions from moderator Don Lemon tonight but hey … anything is possible.

Sure, and monkeys might fly out of our butts.

Related:

HA! Finally a ‘Dear White People’ tweet that won’t make your eyes roll SO far back in your head they get stuck there

CNN TOTES picked the most unbiased, objective moderator for tonight’s #DemDebate – KIDDING! Check out this ‘montage’

Now THIS is a legendary SELF-OWN! Al Sharpton tries to fire back at Trump and WHOA NELLY that’s a lot of backfire