This montage of CNN’s moderator for tonight’s Democratic Democrat is like a compilation of Don Lemon’s best (worst) hits.

We knew he was pretty obnoxious but seeing it all together in one clip? Yikes.

Watch this:

And this is who CNN picked to "moderate" tonight's debate. Seriously. pic.twitter.com/DlWm03yOfP — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) July 30, 2019

‘The closest thing we have to royalty is Barack Obama.’

K.

‘The biggest terror threat in this country is white men.’

Dude, really? The look on April Ryan’s face … EL OH EL.

‘The president of the US is racist.’

*sigh*

CNN sure can pick ’em, right? We suppose at this point we shouldn’t be surprised but knowing it’s Lemon means the majority of the debate will be about how racist Trump and Republicans are which should be a joy to watch.

They should have picked Lemon & Fredo Cuomo to do it together, it would be a complete trainwreck. — Scot (@slraider) July 30, 2019

If Cuomo was moderating he’d just spend the entire debate making that same, constipated face he’s gotten famous for making when he gets confused, which is most of the time.

CNN is a joke joke joke! — Dennis (@den718) July 30, 2019

And not a funny funny funny one!

