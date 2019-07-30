Al Sharpton thought this was a good comeback for Trump.
Alrighty then.
Al Sharpton Hits Back At Trump: If I'm Such Hateful Con Man, Then Why Did You Invite Me To Mar-A-Lago? – https://t.co/UeDRbPQHQl pic.twitter.com/X5GUN4J9UQ
— JoeMyGod (@JoeMyGod) July 29, 2019
From RawStory:
The Rev. Al Sharpton called out President Donald Trump after he hurled racist abuse at the civil rights leader and MSNBC broadcaster. The two New Yorkers have known one another for decades, and Sharpton told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that the president once begged for his approval shortly after his election.
“He was president-elect,” the reverend recalled, “and he wanted me to come meet with him at Mar-A-Lago. I said, ‘I will only meet with you if I can bring other leaders of national civil rights organizations. (Trump said,) ‘No, Al, I just know you, let’s meet and let’s talk.’”
“Why would you want, as president-elect of the United States, to meet with a troublemaker and a con man?” Sharpton said. “That’s who he is, and we know who he is. The question is, what are we going to do about it?”
This is not the dunk Al thinks it is.
Trump at NAN Convention 2006 telling James Brown and Jesse Jackson why he respects my work. Different tune now. pic.twitter.com/mvNQmPdLUh
— Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) July 29, 2019
Trump is so racist … right?
EL OH EL.
Oh man he was THIS close to a moment of self realization. https://t.co/49msbnsOM9
— neontaster (@neontaster) July 30, 2019
So close.
If Trump's such a racist, why did he go?
— Lisa Cooper (@scifiotica) July 30, 2019
If hes such a racist… why did you take his call?
— Think before you type (@ChipD82) July 30, 2019
"I'm a bigot so you're a bigot for hanging out with me" is the most galaxy brain take of the year I think.
— John Willow (@JohnathonWillow) July 30, 2019
Because you’re a con for the other side, duh.
— Marinuka (@bambikino9) July 30, 2019
And why did Sharpton go if Trump was such racist unless Sharpton was looking for $$$
— John Cereghin (@Pilgrimway) July 30, 2019
Worst comeback ever,AL
— Muad’Dib (@MUAD____DIB) July 30, 2019
It really is.
And this is real life.
Related:
LOL-WTF?! WaPo’s garbage take on Trump ‘escalating racism’ may be their most idiotic (and enraging) yet
Simply DELICIOUS –> 5 top DCCC staffers OUT due to … wait for it … a LACK of diversity and LOL
‘You double-dog dare me?!’ Sean Spicier’s tweets about Baltimore, Mueller hearing, and other tidbits drive Lefties over the EDGE