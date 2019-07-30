Al Sharpton thought this was a good comeback for Trump.

Alrighty then.

Al Sharpton Hits Back At Trump: If I'm Such Hateful Con Man, Then Why Did You Invite Me To Mar-A-Lago? – https://t.co/UeDRbPQHQl pic.twitter.com/X5GUN4J9UQ

From RawStory:

The Rev. Al Sharpton called out President Donald Trump after he hurled racist abuse at the civil rights leader and MSNBC broadcaster. The two New Yorkers have known one another for decades, and Sharpton told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that the president once begged for his approval shortly after his election.

“He was president-elect,” the reverend recalled, “and he wanted me to come meet with him at Mar-A-Lago. I said, ‘I will only meet with you if I can bring other leaders of national civil rights organizations. (Trump said,) ‘No, Al, I just know you, let’s meet and let’s talk.’”

“Why would you want, as president-elect of the United States, to meet with a troublemaker and a con man?” Sharpton said. “That’s who he is, and we know who he is. The question is, what are we going to do about it?”