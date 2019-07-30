Usually when a tweet starts with, ‘Dear White People,’ it’s followed by some hateful, progressive nonsense about how white people are the worst people in the world and to blame for everything bad that happens.

Hey, it’s Twitter, right? And that’s a fairly common theme on the social media giant these days.

But this tweet from a rando (aka an account that hasn’t been verified) was actually such a positive spin on the ‘Dear White People’ tweet that we had to give it props.

Dear white people Hi! You doing okay? Seems like most of the "dear white people" tweets usually are pretty negative, so I just thought I'd check in and ask what's good on TV and stuff. — Bundle of Cheersay (@RummaTumTums) July 29, 2019

So. Awesome.

And so rare.

Thank you, that means a lot. Just getting ready to head to work, after a long weekend vacation taking in some baseball. Oh yeah, also super tired from trying to bring about the apocalypse, because I am so racist.🤷🏻‍♀️🙄😂 — jennydee (@jenndee19) July 29, 2019

It is super exhausting, right?

I am culturally appropriating tacos by watching that Taco Chronicles on Netflix. It’s en Espanol con… subtitles. — SpaceFlightGirlProblems (@WriteGrlProbs) July 29, 2019

Some of that stuff is truly hurtful. BTW Long live Calvin and Hobbes. — Skippy (@SKIPdaZIP) July 29, 2019

YAAAAS.

I found out with Xfinity you can record by star, so I have a pretty good collection of John Wayne, Henry Fonda, and Audrey Hepburn recordings to enjoy. — Bocephus (@lordthx1139) July 29, 2019

Sounds good.

Doing great! Watching Shark Week 🦈 — Jessica🌸 (@JDA226) July 29, 2019

Oooh, Shark Week!

Peachy keen. We are having lunch at Cracker Barrell, and then spending the aftermoon at Bed Bath and Michaels crafts. After dinner we will watch House Hunters and a new PBS miniseries about the royal family.

We'll be gosh darn tired and will turn in around 10.

Thanks for asking! — Spartacus Leeroy Jenkins. (@iHateILLINnazis) July 29, 2019

Thanks for asking! Doing alright. Have some weird allergy thing going on, so that’s annoying. I’ve been catching up on The Expanse on Prime. Typically not into sci fi but this is pretty good. Might work on a Totoro puzzle later today, idk — Bee🐝 (@infobee) July 30, 2019

We don’t see enough of this in general on Twitter. Not just based on skin color but in general, just people asking people how they’re doing. Instead, we just see a lot of yelling, shrieking, namecalling, and finger-pointing.

So this was truly a nice and needed break.

Kudos.

