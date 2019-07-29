Earlier today, Twitchy covered Kamala Harris coming out in defense of Al Sharpton. Not only did she defend him, but she all but painted him as some sort of American hero which is far from the truth if you’ve been paying attention to Al at all over the years.

Erielle Davidson called Kamala and other Sharpton apologists out in a big way:

So we're just gonna pretend the Crown Heights Riots didn't happen? I forgot which Jew hating event the Democrats were whitewashing this week. https://t.co/rApnlrMS2T — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) July 29, 2019

Same people that lectured about Charlottesville now rushing to defend, of all people, Al Sharpton. They don't care. — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) July 29, 2019

Yup. The same people who tried to claim Trump said white nationalists were very fine people are now rushing to defend Al ‘Crown Heights Riots’ Sharpton. She’s right, the Left doesn’t really care about anti-Semitism, they just care about dunking on and hurting Trump.

Or when Jesse Jackson called NYC Hymie Town. — Ky Cat (@kycatfl1) July 29, 2019

Al is all about hate — Brad2theBone (@JTCMD) July 29, 2019

It’s all about convenient hate for the right people and the right groups.

After all, that’s the Democrat way.

