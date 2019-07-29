Aaron Rupar has it so easy.

It must be nice to know your readers won’t bother to look beyond the ‘tweet’ or headline for the full story. And talk about being absolutely cocky posting a video where Trump literally says the opposite of what Aaron is claiming he said.

Take a look at this.

Trump suggests that he was a 9/11 First Responder pic.twitter.com/cFnVkV3wru — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 29, 2019

Tim Pool noticed the same thing we did and called Aaron out:

I mean, he literally says the opposite of what you tweeted "and I was down there also, but I'm not considering myself a first responder." https://t.co/79wHvv72D6 — Tim Pool (@Timcast) July 29, 2019

Is it just our imagination or do these Leftist types keep overplaying their hands?

Heh.

Vox is the HuffPost of bad journalism. #JournalismIsDead

He literally said that he doesn’t consider himself to be one of them. pic.twitter.com/RWJQmxgjcO — Dr. Rob Tennant (@TennantRob) July 29, 2019

Me almost every day: Why do these people make me defend Trump? I don't like Trump. I don't want to defend Trump. And, yet, here I am, forced to point out that the media is flat out lying about Trump. — Colin Murphy (@karnage_don) July 29, 2019

Because even people who may not care for Trump are sick and tired of the lies and BS on the Left.

I would think any person who lived in NYC at the time of the attack would feel kinship with those who were at ground zero — Kathy (@kathy5271) July 29, 2019

Trump might be taken out of context more than the bible at this point.🤔 — Dirk J All Day (@DJD_Allday) July 29, 2019

That’s actually not a bad point.

He's with Vox. What do you expect? — GTRxMan (@gtrxman) July 29, 2019

Word.

LOL – Its VOX! – TDS central! — Weasel Words 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪 (@WeasleWords) July 29, 2019

The first known case of TDS may well have been at Vox.

Well, never mind, Jim Acosta works at CNN but it’s close.

Trump so effortlessly puts out these tag lines and, bless their hearts, his hating trolls run with it Reminds me of the fire ant bait poison which the worker ants would carry back to the Queen and thereby slowly poison her. Trump is buried so deep in their skulls they dream it — P T Pastor (@ptpasta) July 29, 2019

He owns them.

He owns them all.

