Aaron Rupar has it so easy.

It must be nice to know your readers won’t bother to look beyond the ‘tweet’ or headline for the full story. And talk about being absolutely cocky posting a video where Trump literally says the opposite of what Aaron is claiming he said.

Take a look at this.

Tim Pool noticed the same thing we did and called Aaron out:

Is it just our imagination or do these Leftist types keep overplaying their hands?

Heh.

Because even people who may not care for Trump are sick and tired of the lies and BS on the Left.

That’s actually not a bad point.

Word.

The first known case of TDS may well have been at Vox.

Well, never mind, Jim Acosta works at CNN but it’s close.

He owns them.

He owns them all.

Tags: 9-11Aaron RuparTim PoolTrumpVox