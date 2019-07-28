Chris Murphy is like that crazy ex-girlfriend you don’t make eye contact with.

Ever.

What the Hell is a sitting senator doing tweeting something like this? You know what, don’t answer that.

I’m unfollowing the President of the United States today on Twitter, because his feed is the most hate-filled, racist, and demeaning of the 200+ I follow, and it regularly ruins my day to read it. So I’m just going to stop. I can’t believe I just typed that. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) July 28, 2019

In other words, ‘I’m an unprofessional, petty, angry little man who can’t deal with tweets from people I disagree with.’

Does he really think this is a good look?

Wow, dude.

I'm so sorry this is happening to you — [shrug emoji] (@jtLOL) July 28, 2019

Poor Chris.

We can’t believe you just typed this, either. — Splexy 🥀 (@UhOhNoGo) July 28, 2019

True story.

I'm sure that will break his heart. — angry bald squatch (@mynameissquatch) July 28, 2019

I'm sure the President will be devastated when he is informed of your decision. — The Ray Show Ratio. (@RayShowRatio) July 28, 2019

Let’s hope Trump has some tissue on hand when he sees this.

Let’s cut to a live shot of everyone that cares: pic.twitter.com/Zy1VvphmBV — Sir Guy of Gisbourne 🦅 (@SirGuyGisbourne) July 28, 2019

Why stop there? Delete your account and be a legend! — matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) July 28, 2019

YAAAAS. Slay us all, Chris. Delete your account.

But is he still invited to your birthday party or no? — basic becky (@justanurse25) July 28, 2019

Stunning and brave. — Nate Robinson (@N8evrob) July 28, 2019

I can't believe you typed it either.

What are you – 10? — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) July 28, 2019

THE HUMANITY.

You’re the hero we needed. 😏 — Jon, just Jon 🇺🇸 (@swatter911) July 28, 2019

Not all heroes wear capes.

Heh.

And if you thought Chris’ tweet was stupid, check out some of these responses:

Thank you. Amplifying his hate only gives him air. Let’s all stop. — jul- it’s time for a woman to lead (@snowflakeJul) July 28, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA

I think you’ll find the unfollow rewarding. — Ryan Glanzer (@rcglanzer) July 28, 2019

It’s. Twitter.

I don't blame you. I never followed him. He needs to be impeached He's getting worse on a daily basis. — Brina Brady #ImpeachTrump🌊🍑 (@BrinaBrady) July 28, 2019

They still don’t seem to understand you can’t impeach a president just because you don’t like him.

Granted, these same people think free college is a right soooo … yeah.

I unfollowed him after he was forced to unblock me #unfollowTrump — Lesley Abravanel (@lesleyabravanel) July 28, 2019

So brave.

