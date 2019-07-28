If you were wondering why Rep. Eric Swalwell actually dropped out of the 2020 presidential race look no further than the content of his tweets. Well, that and his sad interviews on various news outlets plus his threatening to nuke millions of Americans, but his tweets are truly ‘comedy gold’.

Take for example this tweet which starts out with, ‘Hey haters …’

Hey haters, Baltimore is in America. If you’re defending @realDonaldTrump by pointing out what you think are flaws of Baltimore, you are trashing America. America is not just the places you like or look like you. It’s the places you’ve never seen & the people you’ve never met. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 28, 2019

Awww, Eric is still trying so hard. Poor guy.

And HOLY CRAP, give us a break. You can most certainly criticize a Democrat-run city for being a dump (and many of them are, sorry, not sorry) without trashing America. We get it, he was white knighting for Baltimore but all he really did was make it easier for us to mock him.

This might come as a shock to you, but you can BOTH love America/your fellow Americans AND point out the flaws of cities that have been run into the ground by those who were elected to protect it in the hopes that they can improve. Crazy concept right? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 28, 2019

Crazy.

Read up. Pointing out the corruption that has literally robbed the citizens of Baltimore, is not hating Baltimore. The mayor was forced to resign under corruption accusations. Less than 10 years ago another mayor resigned after being convicted of embezzlement. Both Democrats. https://t.co/33KKZhN6H1 — The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) July 28, 2019

Yeah, dude, read up.

Maybe we could find Eric a picture book?

Aren’t those flyover states full of deplorables you want to nuke over gun control America too Mr. 0%? — Bocephus (@lordthx1139) July 28, 2019

You miss the point, @RepSwalwell. It is the gov’t waste and fraud that failed the ppl of Baltimore. Not Baltimore citizens. True leaders fix root causes. Swamp monsters take the politically expedient path, and fix nothing but their crony’s purses. — Truth&FreedomWarrior (@Hyetek) July 28, 2019

Lol, wut? — Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) July 28, 2019

We ask ourselves that about Eric’s tweets on a daily basis.

No, we're holding the lazy, do-nothing Democrats, who run these cities, accountable. POTUS is spot on with his criticism.https://t.co/Mj67KBNVZz — Princess Consuela Bananahammock (@SckNTyrd) July 28, 2019

We are agreeing the people of Baltimore deserve better than that their leaders are doing because we stand with them as fellow Americans. We think the same of the cities in your state like San Francisco that need massive overhaul. Get off twitter, and get to work. — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) July 28, 2019

Get off Twitter and get to work.

Great advice.

