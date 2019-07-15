Would someone please remind Eric Swalwell that he dropped out of the presidential race already? Thanks.

We GET it, every Democrat, Leftist, progressive, SJW, Resistance type is falling all over themselves to make what Trump said about the squad somehow about them but c’mon, man. This tweet reads like an intern with nothing better to do wrote it …

Whoa, you think Swalwell is interning for himself?

Anyone else get visions of Dorothy in their head reading this? Eric could definitely be the Scarecrow without a brain.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

That had to hurt.

Dude is definitely stuck on stupid.

THERE it is!

