Would someone please remind Eric Swalwell that he dropped out of the presidential race already? Thanks.

We GET it, every Democrat, Leftist, progressive, SJW, Resistance type is falling all over themselves to make what Trump said about the squad somehow about them but c’mon, man. This tweet reads like an intern with nothing better to do wrote it …

Whoa, you think Swalwell is interning for himself?

You are home. You are home. You are home. You are home. You are home. You are home. You are home. You are home. You are home. You are home. You are home. You are home. You are home. You are home. You are home. You are home.

CC: @IlhanMN @AOC @RashidaTlaib @AyannaPressley — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) July 14, 2019

Anyone else get visions of Dorothy in their head reading this? Eric could definitely be the Scarecrow without a brain.

Powerful stuff right there. You should run for presid- oh wait… — Shell Shock – Full Semi-Automatic Assault Turtle (@TBShellShock) July 15, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

That had to hurt.

You are a moron. You are a moron. You are a moron. You are a moron. You are a moron. You are a moron. You are a moron. They are anti-Semitic America haters, #DoucheNuke. pic.twitter.com/GLVZJkyS0m — Harriet Baldwin 🇺🇸 (@HarrietBaldwin) July 15, 2019

You dropped out. You dropped out. You dropped out. You dropped out. You dropped out. You dropped out. You dropped out. You dropped out. You dropped out. You dropped out. You dropped out. You dropped out. You dropped out. You dropped out. You dropped out.

CC: the world — FritzCast Podcast (@FritzQS) July 15, 2019

When you get right down to it, Eric Swalwell is essentially pajama boy. — KnoxvegasMike (@mlittle101) July 15, 2019

Dude is definitely stuck on stupid.

So, I suppose, this ridiculously inane tweet is designed to keep you relevant? — BF (@Bfreeborn) July 15, 2019

You have lost. You have lost. You have lost. …..You have lost. — Bill (@Bill_321) July 15, 2019

Thanks for the update, Dorthy… pic.twitter.com/h6tqS8vqvC — Matt Barber (@jmattbarber) July 15, 2019

THERE it is!

