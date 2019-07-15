Being this continuously freaked out, emotionally overwrought, and rage-filled can’t be good for Rob Reiner. We get it, he REALLY hates Trump but sheesh, he might as well add a ‘fainting spell’ to the end of this ridiculously dramatic tweet …

It is unarguable, Donald Trump is a racist. If you support him you are supporting racism. At this crucial time in the struggle for the soul of our nation, we all must choose. Either embrace his hatred or fight to overcome original sin. Humanity hangs in the balance. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 15, 2019

Told ya’.

And what the heck is he babbling about with original sin? Struggle for the soul of our nation?

Really, Meathead?

Someone should probably get Rob a Snickers bar, he’s not himself when he gets too hungry.

It is unarguable, Weinstein was a rapist and you supported him, you supported rape. — Ordy's Amish School of Coding (@OrdyPackard) July 15, 2019

Ouch.

But hey, that line of debate fits right along with what Rob said so … it works.

And so do other generalizations:

It’s also unarguable that the entire democrat field supports infanticide. So at this crucial time in the struggle for our nation’s soul, what we need is a better option than either party is offering. — Scott Paterno (@ScottPaterno) July 15, 2019

See?

Calm down. — JWF (@JammieWF) July 15, 2019

Right?

Dude might need some smelling salts.

He’s not a racist and neither am I but you’re definitely a meathead. — Grand Queen of the Universe (@GrandQueenofth1) July 15, 2019

And he always will be.

The day is young, give it time.

Something stupider will show up, trust us.

