Being this continuously freaked out, emotionally overwrought, and rage-filled can’t be good for Rob Reiner. We get it, he REALLY hates Trump but sheesh, he might as well add a ‘fainting spell’ to the end of this ridiculously dramatic tweet …

Told ya’.

And what the heck is he babbling about with original sin? Struggle for the soul of our nation?

Really, Meathead?

Someone should probably get Rob a Snickers bar, he’s not himself when he gets too hungry.

Trending

Ouch.

But hey, that line of debate fits right along with what Rob said so … it works.

And so do other generalizations:

See?

Right?

Dude might need some smelling salts.

And he always will be.

The day is young, give it time.

Something stupider will show up, trust us.

Related:

Take a MILLION seats! AOC learns the HARD way that giving Republicans an ultimatum is NEVER, ever a smart move

‘Did REAL damage’: Brit Hume uses ‘Justice on Trial’ in SLAM on the Left’s/media’s attempt to stop Kavanaugh and BOOM

‘Stick this RIGHT in our veins!’ Seth McFarlane comes out AGAINST impeaching Trump and Lefties lose their damn minds

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: racismRob ReinerTrump