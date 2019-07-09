Cocaine Mitch says thanks, Alyssa.
DONATED. https://t.co/Yz3rRgbU3Z
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 9, 2019
Welp, Amy might as well go ahead and drop out now because we’re not sure if any candidate has survived the Alyssa Milano Support Curse. Especially if she gave her campaign money? TOTALLY done for … totally.
— RedGiant07 (@RedGiant07) July 9, 2019
Heh.
Of course you did
— sharon hayman (@sharonhayman3) July 9, 2019
Good for you, now pay your taxes
— Rhinehart Spindler (@RhinehartSpind1) July 9, 2019
Oof.
Man, tough crowd.
Sure you did
— [email protected] (@dayne118) July 9, 2019
Seems a lot of people don’t believe her.
Wonder why that is?
LOL,,, you wasted your dollar !!!!
— Brian (@PaxSix) July 9, 2019
she just said she wants the seat – to help enact trump's agenda
she can get the FCK outta here with that shthttps://t.co/SNkds3CuLm
— Anne Ominous – very stable genius (@rustoleumlove) July 9, 2019
Oops.
Yeah, she did kinda sorta say that.
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.
— Rick Martel (@martel1801) July 9, 2019
See?
Wasted your money
— ParlerIsBetter (@is_parler) July 9, 2019
Not the first time.
And it probably won’t be the last.
