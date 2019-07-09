Something strange is afoot at the Circle K.

We feel like we say that a LOT when it comes to a story that has anything at all to do with the intelligence community.

Hey, don’t take our word for it …

BREAKING – DOJ reverses position on General Flynn in the Flynn Intel Group FARA case. For months the DOJ told Court that Flynn was not part of the conspiracy. Now, immediately before trial, DOJ alleges he's a co-conspirator. Disturbing actions by the DOJ. pic.twitter.com/YE63DAt7rD — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 9, 2019

This Flynn case just keeps getting stranger and stranger.

Why the switch so close to trial?

Is the DOJ retaliating against Flynn? "The prosecutors have been adamant Flynn testify that he authorized filing the FARA form knowing and intending that it contain false statements. Flynn cannot give that testimony because it is not true." pic.twitter.com/zjhOK4HX6U — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 9, 2019

Whoa boy.

In an effort to put pressure on Flynn, on July 3 the FBI tried to get at Flynn's son directly – despite knowing he was represented by counsel. pic.twitter.com/kdnH1KqGR9 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 9, 2019

The full response of Flynn's new counsel @SidneyPowell1 includes: 1) DOJ pressure re: Flynn testimony

2) DOJ informing Flynn's counsel on June 6 that he wouldn't be a co-conspiratorhttps://t.co/watNcH8ko9 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 9, 2019

Wow.

Please explain what this means in layman terms! — Carl Pearson (@Carlpearson22) July 9, 2019

Flynn is about to get screwed again. — Steve F (@Ghutsch) July 9, 2019

That’s what it sounds like.

It’s because they were trying to get him to lie against the defendant for the last year, he wouldn’t, so they’re threatening him as a co-conspirator now… Unreal…. — The Liberty Watch ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@76LibertyWatch) July 9, 2019

This editor won’t even try to pretend to understand what all of this means but it certainly seems like there is something shady going on with this Flynn case and with the DOJ itself.

*adjusts tinfoil*

