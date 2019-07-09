Imagine that.

A bunch of screeching, angry, emotionally-driven, insecure people has been threatening to boycott Cineplex movie theaters in Canada because they are showing the Unplanned movie. In America, we’re sad to say it wouldn’t surprise us if a movie group caved … but they did not in Canada.

Cineplex CEO Ellis Jacob released a pretty epic open letter about the movie:

Huzzah Cineplex!

Trending

And look at these harpies screeching at them for showing the movie:

Is this guy mansplaining about abortion? Then again, he does have mouse ears so …

Actually, they aren’t the ones with a fundamental misunderstanding about freedom of expression but we digress.

US-funded propaganda vehicle?

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Say what?

This person gets it.

Related:

OH NOEZ! Alyssa Milano just totally doomed Amy McGrath’s entire campaign and all it took was ONE WORD

‘Are they RETALIATING against Flynn?!’ Thread about actions taken by the DOJ immediately before trial is DISTURBING

DROPPED on her head?! AOC’s DRAMATIC rant blaming Flint water crisis on climate change goes so VERY wrong (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Cineplex MoviesUnplanned Movie