A bunch of screeching, angry, emotionally-driven, insecure people has been threatening to boycott Cineplex movie theaters in Canada because they are showing the Unplanned movie. In America, we’re sad to say it wouldn’t surprise us if a movie group caved … but they did not in Canada.

Cineplex CEO Ellis Jacob released a pretty epic open letter about the movie:

An open letter from Cineplex CEO Ellis Jacob, on our decision to screen Unplanned. pic.twitter.com/bkA7tx2NWt — Cineplex (@CineplexMovies) July 8, 2019

And look at these harpies screeching at them for showing the movie:

is not freedom of speech if the things being said impede on human rights. Women should have the rights to chose what happens to their bodies. This film is propaganda and you have chosen to partake and stand behind the message. This letter is a waste of your time and mine. — 🙏 TJ Bennett 🙏 (@ChaosKittenTj) July 8, 2019

As if $25 for popcorn wasn't bad enough. Total boycott from me. — Atheist Pete🏳️‍🌈🇨🇦 (@PeterCraigBate1) July 9, 2019

You have a fundamental misunderstanding what freedom of expression guarantees – freedom from gov't interference. It does not mean freedom from any consumer consequences due to a business decision to screen a movie that argues for a lessen of women's human rights. — Kerri Froc (@KerriFroc) July 8, 2019

There are few things I love more than going to the movies. Your decision to show this film, a U.S.-funded propaganda vehicle that attacks a woman's right to choose, will mean I will no longer be seeing any movie at a Cineplex theatre. #BoycottCineplex #MyBodyMyChoice — Tanya Pobuda (@PobudaTanya) July 9, 2019

The only choice that matters here is your choice to throw Canadian women under the bus and give a platform to fundamentalist whackjob propaganda. You can pretend this is a neutral action all you want, but anyone with two functioning brain cells can see that it's an endorsement. — Geoff Thew (@G0ffThew) July 9, 2019

I am personally pro-choice but I welcome your decision to make the correct decision & show #UnPlanned. Do not give in to the Crybully mob. People are responsible for their own choices & they can choose to view or ignore the documentary as they wish. — 42 (@Galvaxatron) July 9, 2019

