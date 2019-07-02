Oh, look, Eric Swalwell embarrassed himself … again.

Dude, when even CNN ain’t buyin’ what you’re sellin’ as a Democrat it’s probably time to bail.

Watch.

.@ericswalwell defended his asterisk on CNN's new poll, saying that was because most of those polled didn't watch the debates.@JohnBerman said that was true except he still was at 0% among those who did watch the debates.https://t.co/XemEsNMN12 pic.twitter.com/SCqpNq0Gpn — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 2, 2019

‘Well ackshully …’

Eric. Dude. Full stop.

And the look on Berman’s face is PRICELESS. He looks like each and every one of us while we watch and listen to Eric talk about his campaign and how he’s supposedly bringing the heat or scaring Trump.

Seriously.

<<Takes closer look at polls on gun confiscation>> pic.twitter.com/LA73WF1SHp — Political Sock (@PoliticalSock) July 2, 2019

ahahaha — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) July 2, 2019

Pass the torch! — Stephen Overton (@SteveO1683) July 2, 2019

Yeah, that went over well.

What a dork. — AEWHITE (@AsheWhi) July 2, 2019

"well the other 43% that did watch the debate, you didn't win those either" Hahahahahaha — AJ (@AK_ND9) July 2, 2019

It’s so bad it’s awesome.

Heh.

