Nancy Pelosi doesn’t think people who have ‘violated their status’ should be deported.

Wow, Democrats can spin like nobody’s business when they want to … unless the Botox is finally going to their brain. This is truly painful to watch and before anyone starts complaining, no it has not been doctored.

This is Nancy in her true form. Heh.

Watch.

Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on illegal aliens that have broken U.S. federal immigration laws: “a violation of status is not a reason for deportation” pic.twitter.com/K0ICcYyEdR — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 24, 2019

She is going to take flight if she doesn’t stop flopping that left arm around so much.

Sheesh.

And gosh, we hate to break it to Nancy but if someone is here illegally that is all the reason the government needs to deport them. It’s ILLEGAL, which means against the law.

This ain’t rocket science.

The Dems sense they have to try to import more illegal aliens to vote for them, because it's dawning on more and more voters who are actual citizens that @TheDemocrats are nuts, and continue to espouse ideas that are pure horse caca. — Joe the Dissident (@joethepatriotic) June 24, 2019

Democrats have spent so much time pushing a hoax to hurt Trump that they instead hurt their own party by getting NOTHING done.

Go team go!

I'm praying for the MOTHER of all deportations when the two weeks are up. — jerZboyMediaUSA (@jerZboyUSA) June 24, 2019

Nancy and other open borders advocates aren’t doing illegal immigrants any favors with this sort of rhetoric.

Whaaaaaaaaaaat? It's the LAW Nancy. You know…that thing you pass sometimes and the you took and oath to uphold? — James Belveal (@Belv2998) June 25, 2019

But laws are so boring, racist, and mean and stuff, man.

In Democrats’ eyes, apparently murder, robbery, assault, drunk driving aren’t reasons for deportation either. — Mark P. Levy (@MarkPLevy) June 24, 2019

I love how Dems change the language. "A violation of status"? That's called breaking the law. — James Rodney LeMacks (@RodneyLeMacks) June 25, 2019

Bingo.

