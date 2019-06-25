No idea who Nate McMurray is and we probably wouldn’t care about who he is if he hadn’t tweeted something so ridiculous and stupid that we have to write about it.

Yay Twitter!

And OH NO HE’S COMING FOR OUR GUNS!

Dude.

You know that face you make when you see a COEXIST bumper sticker on a Prius going slow in the left lane? Just made that face. *so many eye-rolls*

Whatever you say there, Sparky.

Awwww, so THAT’S who he is.

This just gets funnier and funnier.

We’re not entirely sure what this Nate guy was thinking, it seems a foolish thing to us to tell a bunch of gun owners he’s coming for their guns but whatever floats his boat.

That. ^

Meh squared.

Yeah, princess.

