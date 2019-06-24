We see a lot of scary stuff reading through Twitter all day every day but boy howdy, watching Google executives openly brag about working to manipulate the 2020 election is seriously scary. And clearly the guy James O’Keefe is interviewing knew it because he kept his identity anonymous.

Watch.

WATCH: Google exec says don't break us up: "smaller companies don't have the resources" to "prevent next Trump situation" FULL VIDEO (SHARE AND DOWNLOAD) https://t.co/8DWus8E4ia pic.twitter.com/vy0wpW2wpP — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) June 24, 2019

Google is bad news, folks.

Anyone else thinking this can’t be real life?

The candidate Google spent millions on didn’t win, now they have to make sure that doesn’t happen again. — Frank Jonen (@frankjonen) June 24, 2019

Better not let the American people pick their president again.

Can’t have that!

They removed the slogan "Don't Be Evil" from their code of conduct last year, right? — Ken Hunter (@HunterKen7) June 24, 2019

Actually, the remove it right after the 2016 election.

Heh.

They need to be broken up just for this. — NO ICE! in my beer. (@GMT0800) June 24, 2019

The arrogance never ceases to stun — Thankful4USA (@Thankful4Usa) June 24, 2019

Sounds like voter interference. — CMDR Liberty (@Liberty_EVE) June 24, 2019

It does indeed sound questionable at best.

big tech threatening democracy and free and open elections. probably nothing to worry about — chairman seriousness (@seriousascanb) June 24, 2019

Nah, nothing to see here. Move along.

Just another reason to move to @brave and set your search to @duckduckgohttps://t.co/PwHwz5oaSn — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) June 24, 2019

Seems like stellar advice at this point, doncha think?

Related:

Train wreck –> E. Jean Carroll’s bizarre behavior during CNN interview seems to catch Alysin Camerota off guard (watch)

Total LIE! Caleb Hull DRAGS Soap Opera actress in EPIC thread for cropping pics to blame Trump for Obama’s border crisis

‘What a disgrace!’ Dan Crenshaw DROPS Maxine Waters after she gets all big and bad with Trump over Iran and DAMN