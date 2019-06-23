Deodorant is a social construct the patriarchy uses to oppress women.

Or something.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t write this nonsense.

Slate did.

Deodorants were created to solve a fake problem and thrived thanks to the patriarchy. https://t.co/fuBEVucSvw — Slate (@Slate) June 22, 2019

From Slate.com (sorry):

In addition to telling women that the world thought they were totally disgusting, those early ads often did address concerns around the health effects of antiperspirants. Early formulations of antiperspirants were more concentrated, meant to be applied just a few times a week. They probably felt harsher to use, and the concept of stopping sweat was probably also a little plain weird. So, as the ads made an emotional argument for their product, they also appealed to authority and logic. One notes, “Odorono is made from absolutely harmless ingredients, as your physician or any chemist can tell you.” Another Odorono ad includes a short excerpt from a 1915 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association explaining that “no harm comes from stopping the perspiration under the arms.” A one-page ad for a brand called “Nonspi” uses the word safe four times; another for “Veto” boasts its gentleness on skin and clothes with the tagline “Your loveliness is Doubly Safe.” This insistence acted as a guard against an excuse not to buy into a made-up solution to a made-up problem.

Sorry chickie, sweating is gnarly. Especially sweating too much.

This is not a made-up problem.

Gawd’s sake, just buy some damn Sure — Shut up and eat (@strong_coffee71) June 23, 2019

Seriously.

I beg to differ. Have you been in the 6th grade hallway the last few weeks of the school year? — Jlisa (@Jlisa42067) June 23, 2019

Shocking news: smelly hippies read Slate — Ingenuous Firebrand (@INGFirebrand) June 23, 2019

Seems that way.

Really looking forward to the day when wokeness can be measured by how bad you smell — Acquisitive Chuckle (@Acq_Chuckle) June 23, 2019

Article: at great pains to distinguish deodorants and antiperspirants—main focus is the latter Tweet Headline Writer: pic.twitter.com/PVtNy33KsN — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) June 23, 2019

Go to Europe and get on their public transportation for an hour. You'll realize it isn't a "fake problem." — just alan (@anythingbutdem) June 23, 2019

Yeah, no. People need it so they don’t stink. — Misty Callahan (@MistyACallahan) June 23, 2019

Trump is gonna be President forever isn’t he? — Kyle (@kylemusic87) June 23, 2019

It is certainly starting to smell that way.

Heh.

