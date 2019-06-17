Boy howdy, things sure have changed in the world of Teen Vogue since this editor was reading it … decades ago.

Remember when they were actually covering teen issues? You know, homework, acne, hormones?

Wow.

Times have changed and not for the better.

Yes, sex work is real work! https://t.co/v9T3b7eBj6 — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) June 16, 2019

From Teen Vogue:

So, what exactly is sex work? Not all sex workers engage in penetrative sex, though, undeniably, that is a big part of sex work. Sex-worker services between consenting adults may include companionship, intimacy, nonsexual role-playing, dancing, escorting, and stripping. These roles are often pre-determined, and all parties should be comfortable with them. Many workers take on multiple roles with their clients, and some may get more physical while other interactions that may have started off as sexual could evolve into emotional and psychological bonding. The clients who seek sex workers vary, and they’re not just men. The idea of purchasing intimacy and paying for the services can be affirming for many people who need human connection, friendship, and emotional support. Some people may have fantasies and kink preferences that they are able to fulfill with the services of a sex worker.

Again, this appeared in a magazine for teens.

TEENS!

Was there not ONE editor at Teen Vogue that thought, “hey, maybe this article isn’t appropriate for our audience?” TEEN Vogue. https://t.co/nNpuuoMvLH — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) June 17, 2019

We’re going to guess no, no there was not one single editor at Teen Vogue who had the decency to question whether or not an article talking about how rad sex work can be was appropriate for teens.

Why.. is Teen Vogue pushing sex work.. What is wrong with people.. https://t.co/Lr2ACfBK5g — Steven (@StevenWC_) June 16, 2019

How long ya’ got?

Thousands of little girls are sexually exploited and trafficked every day by manipulative rapists & pimps and @teenvogue is telling them it’s like getting a job at a smoothie shop. Teen Vogue is a sex trafficker’s best friend. https://t.co/epLrK9qGpU — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) June 17, 2019

Shameful.

Dear God. No. Stop this. — 🌟Duchess of Baskerville AnnaD💫 (@AnnaDsays) June 17, 2019

Go out of business. You make me so glad I don’t have daughters. You would be the equivalent of the dirty mag hidden under the mattress. — DC (@DRCallista) June 17, 2019

The things you market to children are dangerous. — That Guy (@AlaskaNorseman) June 17, 2019

Evil — Stupid Vexing Twit (@CossatotFalls) June 17, 2019

True story.

Just thinking of all the girls across the world who are trafficked for sex each day. Great message you're sending. — Marie McKenzie (@Mmarie2539) June 17, 2019

Glad to see R. Kelly is branching out and is the new editor at @TeenVogue… — Paul Sacca (@Paul_Sacca) June 17, 2019

#Sexworkiswork , being your own marketing department, body and work place maintenance, being a therapist, actress all in one is a thoroughly demanding job, but I wouldn't have put this in @TeenVogue tho. pic.twitter.com/tt3tKQIu6k — Salty Nymph of Evil (@ComrieQuinn) June 17, 2019

Even people who don’t traditionally take issue with sex work being real work took issue with Teen Vogue publishing this.

Why is a teen magazine promoting prostitution to their 13-year-old readers? — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) June 17, 2019

Yay progressivism!

