Boy howdy, things sure have changed in the world of Teen Vogue since this editor was reading it … decades ago.

Remember when they were actually covering teen issues? You know, homework, acne, hormones?

Wow.

Times have changed and not for the better.

From Teen Vogue:

So, what exactly is sex work? Not all sex workers engage in penetrative sex, though, undeniably, that is a big part of sex work. Sex-worker services between consenting adults may include companionship, intimacy, nonsexual role-playing, dancing, escorting, and stripping. These roles are often pre-determined, and all parties should be comfortable with them. Many workers take on multiple roles with their clients, and some may get more physical while other interactions that may have started off as sexual could evolve into emotional and psychological bonding.

The clients who seek sex workers vary, and they’re not just men. The idea of purchasing intimacy and paying for the services can be affirming for many people who need human connection, friendship, and emotional support. Some people may have fantasies and kink preferences that they are able to fulfill with the services of a sex worker.

Again, this appeared in a magazine for teens.

TEENS!

We’re going to guess no, no there was not one single editor at Teen Vogue who had the decency to question whether or not an article talking about how rad sex work can be was appropriate for teens.

Trending

How long ya’ got?

Shameful.

True story.

Even people who don’t traditionally take issue with sex work being real work took issue with Teen Vogue publishing this.

Yay progressivism!

Related:

‘I already know the answer’: Katie Pavlich asks Harvard BRUTAL question about rescinding Kyle Kashuv’s acceptance *crickets*

‘POTUS is right’: Yashar Ali shuts Maggie Haberman’s journo-outrage over Trump’s #CoughGate DOWN in just 1 tweet

‘This is BULLSH*T!’ Kyle Kashuv’s thread about how Harvard RESCINDED his acceptance will infuriate you

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: sex traffickingSex WorkteenTeen Vogue