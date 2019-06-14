Welp, this just happened.

We know, you’re totally shocked that YouTube censored Tim Pool’s video … on censorship.

Youtube has removed my video on Censorship at Pinterest without notifying me or explaining what happened. I have no opportunity to appeal — Tim Pool (@Timcast) June 14, 2019

He can’t even appeal it, they just removed the video. Guess the truth about people being censored on big tech platforms like Pinterest is something YouTube doesn’t want out there. So they’re censoring censorship videos … k.

This is the video in question. There is no notification on my youtube channelhttps://t.co/7ulfHKLFYd — Tim Pool (@Timcast) June 14, 2019

Look at that evil video! EVIL! Pool dared to speak about YouTube getting caught censoring pro-life sites as porn. But you know, only crazy people think there’s an actual bias in social media and stuff. Clearly, whiny conservatives are just making this whole bias story up …

It’s infuriating.

YouTube literally censored a video on censorship.

The stupid burns.

Yo @teamyoutube why was my video removed without notice? I can;t even appeal! — Tim Pool (@Timcast) June 14, 2019

We’re going to bet YouTube doesn’t have a whole lot to say on the matter.

.@SusanWojcicki Why Susan???? WHY?! You are quite the lil Fascist these days, aren't you? — RockyMtnHighChick (@COConservataria) June 14, 2019

Now they’re coming for you. Get ready Tim — Rich 🇺🇸 (@RichMenace94) June 14, 2019

Remember that whole slippery slope thing we’ve been talking about for months? Years?

Here we go.

