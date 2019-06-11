For being a so-called sexist and womanizer, Ruth Bader Ginsburg sure seems to think a lot of Brett Kavanaugh.

"Justice Kavanaugh made history by bringing on board an all-female law clerk crew. Thanks to his selections, the Court has this Term, for the first time ever, more women than men serving as law clerks." – Justice Ginsburg https://t.co/sqB8bkQHGA — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) June 11, 2019

From The Washington Examiner:

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg praised Justice Brett Kavanaugh for his part in making Supreme Court history by keeping his promise to hire only women as his law clerks. “Justice Kavanaugh made history by bringing on board an all-female law clerk crew. Thanks to his selections, the Court has this Term, for the first time ever, more women than men serving as law clerks,” Ginsburg said at the Second Circuit Judicial Conference on Friday.

Kavanaugh went on to say:

“Before this allegation arose two weeks ago, I was required to start making certain administrative preparations for my possible transfer to the Supreme Court, just in case I was confirmed,” Kavanaugh said. “I did so, and contingently hired four law clerks. All four are women,” he said. “If confirmed, I’ll be the first justice in the history of the Supreme Court to have a group of all-women law clerks. That is who I am.”

Ginsburg surprises everyone PRAISES Justice Kavanaugh… WON'T see this on CNN…https://t.co/mvt2HPh45W — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) June 10, 2019

You mean the same Kavanaugh whose reputation and life the left destroyed? — hindala (@Yubs7Hinda) June 10, 2019

It's so amazing how you morons all fall for this clickbait. — Trump Lies Daily. 🌊🏳️‍🌈 (@WhatsLeftHere) June 11, 2019

Epitome of chauvinism — chipwattsinterpreter (@chipwattsinterp) June 11, 2019

