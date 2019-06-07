Fascinating to watch Robby Soave and others pretend there isn’t a gross and obnoxious bias in social media that conservatives are always up against. Does this editor want the government to regulate social media? Absolutely not, but there is something to be said about treating a site as a publisher versus a platform when there is clearly an effort being made to shape narrative and ideas.

But go ahead, take swipes at the right.

We know, it makes them feel better about themselves.

Robby must not be paying attention if he thinks only David French and his NRO colleagues are against government regulation but hey, what do we know.

He’s really and truly missing the point.

Perhaps deliberately.

Sean Davis said it far better than we can.

The same set of rules … get outta town!

Who do we think we are?!

Surrendering to a one-way ratchet is a dumb strategy.

Nailed it.

Sometimes we must be warriors.

Especially in this day and age.

