Fascinating to watch Robby Soave and others pretend there isn’t a gross and obnoxious bias in social media that conservatives are always up against. Does this editor want the government to regulate social media? Absolutely not, but there is something to be said about treating a site as a publisher versus a platform when there is clearly an effort being made to shape narrative and ideas.

But go ahead, take swipes at the right.

We know, it makes them feel better about themselves.

Fascinating to watch essentially the entire conservative punditocracy (except for David French and presumably many of his NR colleagues) decide it is necessary and good for big government to regulate private tech companies to prevent perceived discrimination. — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) June 7, 2019

Robby must not be paying attention if he thinks only David French and his NRO colleagues are against government regulation but hey, what do we know.

The same people who opposed the coercive directive “bake the cake, bigot!” now support the coercive directive “platform Crowder!” — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) June 7, 2019

He’s really and truly missing the point.

Perhaps deliberately.

Sean Davis said it far better than we can.

It's almost like people want the same set of rules for everybody instead of left-wing Calvinball. https://t.co/9yfbM3VZJj — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 7, 2019

The same set of rules … get outta town!

Who do we think we are?!

After nuns were forced to fund abortions, pro-life Catholic kids were viciously defamed, bakers were called bigots, and conservatives were targeted and banned online for no reason, a lot of people realized that surrendering to a one-way ratchet was a dumb strategy. What a shock. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 7, 2019

Surrendering to a one-way ratchet is a dumb strategy.

Nailed it.

Never give up what you stand for. Once they target and drop the first peg, it gets easier for them. They get emboldened. They count on the good people being patsies bc we want peace, but sometimes we must be warriors. They never wanted peace. They want it their way only. — arlene billson (@juneslili) June 7, 2019

Sometimes we must be warriors.

Especially in this day and age.

