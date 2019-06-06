Whoopi Goldberg made headlines earlier this week by saying she did not want Nikki Haley in her ‘coochie’ after Haley spoke at a pro-life gala.

Look, we said she made headlines, we didn’t say they were good or even remotely decent headlines.

We said headlines.

And if you thought Whoopi couldn’t look any worse in this situation, Nikki just dropped her on Twitter in one savage yet very polite tweet.

I'm not going to get in the gutter with Whoopi on this, but listen to both of us and you decide. pic.twitter.com/vqcZOdNbuQ — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) June 6, 2019

No, no we DO not want to be in Whoopi’s coochie.

Ugh, who talks like that?

You know what, don’t answer that.

We love that Nikki was all class during her speech and continued to be all class in her answer to Whoopi making The View co-host look even more unhinged and awful. Well-played.

Thank you! Yours is the appropriate way to open this discussion. — Kathy (@kathy5271) June 6, 2019

Team Nikki of course. — NJ Kingston (@whatev1985) June 6, 2019

Like there’s really any other choice here.

Never wrestle with a pig. You just get muddy, the pig enjoys it — Bill Adams (@487d341f306c4b3) June 6, 2019

He’s not wrong.

Good call – no need to waste any of your time on that idiot — UnBan OfficeOfMike (@davidspresley) June 6, 2019

Ha!

There are a lot of places that I would avoid at all cost to the threat of torture… #whoopies #coochie is DEFINITELY at the top of the list — Tim Copeland (@timmytoma) June 6, 2019

True story.

