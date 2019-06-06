The Hill really made the Steven Crowder story sound like a big ol’ nothing-burger.

We’re going to guess that was on purpose …

YouTube demonetizes conservative commentator one day after saying he didn't violate its rules https://t.co/01ZoCDkDOb pic.twitter.com/HbnoLX13WV — The Hill (@thehill) June 5, 2019

What a dud of a headline. They don’t mention anything about what actually transpired, how sideways Vox’s Carlos Maza has been and absolutely nothing on the dozens of innocent YouTubers getting demonetized and even shut down because of Maza’s stunt.

Luckily Ted Cruz read past the headline.

This is ridiculous. YouTube is not the Star Chamber — stop playing God & silencing those voices you disagree with. This will not end well. #LouderWithCrowder https://t.co/x8G4pm4gS3 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 6, 2019

This is ridiculous.

And this is already not ending well for dozens of people who did nothing wrong who are losing their livelihoods because some weepy Vox journalist got his britches all bunched up.

Cruz continued.

This is nuts. YouTube needs to explain why @scrowder is banned, but @iamsambee (“Ivanka is a feckless c***.”) & @JimCarrey (“look at my pretty picture of Gov. Kay Ivey being murdered in the womb”) aren’t. No coherent standard explains it. Here’s an idea: DON’T BLACKLIST ANYBODY. https://t.co/F6ez8XHzXS — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 6, 2019

The Left’s hypocrisy knows no limits, although to be completely transparent as far as we know Jim Carrey does not have a YouTube channel BUT we get where Cruz is going here. The blatant bias is indeed infuriating regardless of platform or outlet.

And since Ted called YouTube out, a senior reporter from HuffPo got his britches all twisted up as well.

These people.

*Sends 20,000 racist frogs to attack a gay man while screeching slurs* I’m just a comedian! *Gets defunded and banned* I’m a serious conservative voice and I am being silenced! https://t.co/9GB6XTZJjM — Andy Campbell (@AndyBCampbell) June 6, 2019

Oh, sorry, our bad. This was Andy Campbell giving Ben Shapiro a hard time for defending Crowder.

One sec.

Ted Cruz decries YouTube's "ban" of Steven Crowder – whose homophobic videos got a journalist harassed for years – without realizing that he isn't banned at all. If conservatives are great at anything, it's claiming victimhood from non-existent threats.https://t.co/UIaSM9UvyU — Andy Campbell (@AndyBCampbell) June 6, 2019

Aww, there it is. Seems Andy is a little … wait for it … triggered by the whole situation.

So easy. Too easy.

Gosh, you’d think he was the one whose livelihood was being threatened. *eye roll*

Senator, perhaps it’s time we sit down! Will reach out through proper channels… — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) June 6, 2019

Make this happen.

Related:

‘No, that is NOT correct.’ We could watch AOC getting schooled by an FBI official on domestic terrorism ALL day (video)

Media have met their MATCH! AG Barr amused by media freaking out over him asking questions they don’t want asked

Have FUN with that, Dems! AOC targets another Democrat, a major one this time, and there’s not enough popcorn