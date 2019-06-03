If we’ve said it once we’ve said it a bazillion times, Nikki Haley 2024.

Seriously, this woman just kicks butt and takes names.

For example, the Susan B. Anthony List shared a great quote from Haley that kneecaps both the abortion debate and feminism.

"Unfortunately, many on the left use the abortion debate to divide women and demand conformity. They do this in the name of feminism. But that is not real feminism." – @NikkiHaley https://t.co/VbjwK9hCQp #ProLife #SBAgala — Susan B. Anthony List (@SBAList) June 3, 2019

From Axios:

Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the UN and South Carolina governor, will call out pro-choice activists who “demand conformity” as being “anti-women” in a keynote address at Susan B. Anthony List’s 12th annual Campaign for Life Gala Monday evening. Why it matters: Her speech comes as a new wave of restrictive abortion laws ripples across red states, and conservative lawmakers are jockeying for a shot at challenging Roe v. Wade now that Justice Brett Kavanaugh is on the bench. “As a pro-life, female governor, I was blessed with a unique platform, and I made every effort to use it appropriately. Not to lob attacks at people who disagreed with me, not to diminish the other side, but to reframe the debate. To explain that being pro-life is not about being for or against women. It is about being for a baby’s right to live — the most basic right there is.”

The most basic right there is.

Nailed. It.

Nikki herself took it a tweet further:

"The idea that women must adhere to a particular set of values is one of the most anti-women ideas in today's culture” It is a rejection of the ideas of equality and tolerance that the women's movement is supposed to be about." https://t.co/mfTQzVs4Y3 — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) June 3, 2019

Bingo.

Please run for president @GOP — PJP 🇺🇸 (@MyPpassas) June 3, 2019

Word.

Liberals: Women are the equal of men! Also Liberals: Here are the rules women must follow. 🙄 — JDoors (@DuaneEH) June 3, 2019

Infuriating ain’t it?

Why I left the Woman’s Movement in the late 70’s. They told me that it was wrong to “waste my education“, by being a stay-at-home mom. Which led me to #WalkAway…and vote for Reagan — IowaGma (@IowaGma1) June 3, 2019

Women are more than their reproductive organs and sadly the Left still hasn’t figured this out.

#WalkAway

