There are certain fights on Twitter that when you seem them get picked you think to yourself, why? WHYYYY did they pick that fight?

This is one of those fights.

Yeah, I have marginally greater faith in the federal government under Trump than the Soviet government of the mid-1980s. Call me an optimist. https://t.co/deIyeCU60p — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) June 3, 2019

So this guy wrote an entire article on Dan Bongino owning Stephen King over a TV show? For real?

From The Washington Post:

So, what does this have to do with modern-day politics? The Hill’s Morgan Gstatler provides a useful rundown. It started Thursday, when the novelist Stephen King tweeted out, “It’s impossible to watch HBO’s CHERNOBYL without thinking of Donald Trump; like those in charge of the doomed Russian reactor, he’s a man of mediocre intelligence in charge of great power—economic, global—that he does not understand.” In response, conservative commentator Dan Bongino fired back with his own tweet, suggesting that King was comparing apples and oranges: “Chernobyl was a failure of socialism (where the govt controls the means of production), the exact opposite of the Trump deregulation and tax cut agenda.” That, in turn, brought in Chernobyl’s screenwriter Craig Mazin to respond to Bongino with a pretty serious insult: “Chernobyl was a failure of humans whose loyalty to (or fear of) a broken governing party overruled their sense of decency and rationality. You’re the old man with the cane. You just worship a different man’s portrait.”

Journalism.

Unsurprising that you completely failed to grasp the point I was making. Working for The Wash Post does that to neurons. I was addressing the concentration of power in a collectivist system which enabled the coverup which likely killed tens of thousands. More on my show today. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) June 3, 2019

We’re still trying to figure out why he wrote this piece in the first place.

Sean Parnell chimed in:

Any reporter or professor that compares ANY US President, Republican or Democrat, to Soviet era politburo government should be laughed at.

TDS is real. — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) June 3, 2019

It is indeed some serious TDS on display.

We can’t even really joke about it existing anymore … it’s real.

Yeah, it’s a good thing that the Trump administration isn’t trying to concentrate power in the executive branch or trying to cover up its errors in crisis management. That could be a problem. https://t.co/iRTLaFYnEd — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) June 3, 2019

Huh?

Washington Post lunatic thinks tax cuts and deregulation are “concentrating” executive power. Yep, this is a real tweet. https://t.co/EKNkSZF2sx — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) June 3, 2019

A real tweet sent by a real account with a blue check.

Yay Twitter!

I apologize, you’re totally correct. Except for the president’s massive tax increases on imports in the past year. And this unprecedented use of emergency powers across the board. And the fact that his regulatory changes keep getting shot down by the courts. You’re on fire, man! https://t.co/hPZaLNWm32 — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) June 3, 2019

The irony here is painful.

By “unprecedented” he means powers delegated to the POTUS by the legislative branch, which they can revoke anytime they wish. He must have missed DACA and DAPA under the Obama admin as well. https://t.co/4PkvecE6Wp — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) June 3, 2019

But ORANGE MAN BAD, DAN.

Apparently decentralizing power by reducing the govt’s bureaucratic interference in your life is the WaPo’s version of concentrating govt power. https://t.co/4PkvecE6Wp — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) June 3, 2019

WaPo.

‘Nuff said.

Related:

Narrative BUSTED: ‘Anti-Immigrant’ Trump just broke ANOTHER record and no wonder the media isn’t covering it

Oh honey, NO! AOC defends Carlos Maza against ‘bigotry and disinformation’ and TRIPS over his efforts to silence Steven Crowder

‘Who the HELL is this jumped-up pipsqueak?’ Piers Morgan serves Sadiq Kahn a giant glass of STFU juice over Trump and BOOM