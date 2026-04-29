Ann Arbor Removes Last Neighborhood Watch Sign, Ending Part of City’s Troubled Racist Past

Good news, everyone, racism has been ended, at least in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where the city last week took down the very last Neighborhood Watch sign. Mayor Christopher Taylor explained that the signs "are inconsistent with our values," and that "Ann Arbor is a welcoming community" … for criminals.

Advertisement

Ann Arbor, MI removes 600 anti-crime signs to be "inclusive" & "welcoming" pic.twitter.com/fnCCF4nAlp — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 29, 2026

Public radio station WAMU reports:

Ann Arbor’s final Neighborhood Watch sign came down today. It ends what many considered to be part of the city’s troubled racial past. As vehicles passed by the corner of Seventh Street and Princeton Avenue, Council members Cynthia Harrison and Jen Eyer joined Mayor Christopher Taylor to pull the blue-and-white sign out of the ground and lay it down next to the sidewalk. The city hasn’t had an active neighborhood watch program for years. Critics say it didn’t reduce crime nearly as much as it targeted people of color.

"Critics say," which should be given the same authority as "experts say," "family members say," "an attorney representing the family says." Taylor was there to see the last sign pulled out of the group and called it "a great day."

These were the "racist" signs pic.twitter.com/W8uCjlWxZn — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 29, 2026

Include and welcome criminals. Well done. No notes. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) April 29, 2026

The only people that would feel excluded are criminals.



They removed the signs making it more dangerous, but they think making it seem safer and more inclusive is a good tade off.



These types of people are the down fall of societies. — MaxPeepo (@max_peepo) April 29, 2026

Perfect. Now the criminals feel truly included and welcomed.



Mission accomplished, Ann Arbor. Now residents can be raped and pillaged by dirtbag criminals feeling warm and fuzzy. — Common Sense USA (@CommonSenseUSA) April 29, 2026

Wokeness is feminine modes of behavior that value consensus and getting along above all else.



Insane actions like this are end-stage feminism and will only be fixed when men push back and reassert their leadership in society. — Citizen Caller (@CitizenCallerUS) April 29, 2026

In all honesty, the signs aren't any sort of a deterrent, but the reason they're giving for removal is nothing more than woke bullshit. — Chief Two Beers (@ChiefTwoBeers) April 29, 2026

What harm is it to leave the signs up? Because they're racist, that's why. "If you see something … keep it to yourself."

“You know, there are people like me.” And there it is, she admitted it. People like her feel alienated when communities don’t want crime in their neighborhoods. She said it. 🤷‍♂️ — SK (@SteCK1878) April 29, 2026

Advertisement

What a bunch of idiots! Should all no trespassing signs be removed so everyone can FEEL welcome while entering private property! Stupid! — Eagles (@Ed53861632) April 29, 2026

Weird that certain people would assume the signs were specifically targeting them. 🤔 — RebelMajority (@RebelMajority) April 29, 2026

Inclusive of, and welcoming to criminals. The urge to self-delete is easily triggered. — Jeff (@JeffAthwart) April 29, 2026

Pathetic virtue signaling while doing nothing about actual crime. — Joe Wellman (@JoeWell07186841) April 29, 2026

So they paid city workers to pull 600 Neighborhood Watch signs out of the ground and held a ceremony for the last one.

***

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.