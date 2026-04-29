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Ann Arbor Removes Last Neighborhood Watch Sign, Ending Part of City’s Troubled Racist Past

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on April 29, 2026
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Good news, everyone, racism has been ended, at least in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where the city last week took down the very last Neighborhood Watch sign. Mayor Christopher Taylor explained that the signs "are inconsistent with our values," and that "Ann Arbor is a welcoming community" … for criminals.

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Public radio station WAMU reports:

Ann Arbor’s final Neighborhood Watch sign came down today. It ends what many considered to be part of the city’s troubled racial past.

As vehicles passed by the corner of Seventh Street and Princeton Avenue, Council members Cynthia Harrison and Jen Eyer joined Mayor Christopher Taylor to pull the blue-and-white sign out of the ground and lay it down next to the sidewalk.

The city hasn’t had an active neighborhood watch program for years. Critics say it didn’t reduce crime nearly as much as it targeted people of color.

"Critics say," which should be given the same authority as "experts say," "family members say," "an attorney representing the family says." Taylor was there to see the last sign pulled out of the group and called it "a great day."

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What harm is it to leave the signs up? Because they're racist, that's why. "If you see something … keep it to yourself."

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So they paid city workers to pull 600 Neighborhood Watch signs out of the ground and held a ceremony for the last one.

***

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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