In case you were wondering, yes, Hillary Clinton is still awful. We thought Elizabeth Warren dressing up like a rainbow Big Bird to pander to the LGBTQ community was obnoxious but ol’ Chief Lies About Her Heritage has got NOTHIN’ on Hillary.

Nobody panders like Hillary ‘Hot Sauce In My Purse’ Clinton.

Happy Pride Month! Gay rights are human rights, now and forever. This administration's attacks on the LGBTQ+ community can never change that, and I'm proud to stand and fight with you to make sure those rights are recognized as they should be. 🌈 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 3, 2019

Trump was the first president to come into the White House supporting gay marriage. He has also worked to de-criminalize homosexuality around the world but hey, Hillary really wants to play the ‘Trump hates gays’ card here.

There’s a reason she lost and it wasn’t just that she forgot Wisconsin existed.

She’s really just awful.

What “attacks”?? — Truthsayer (@GSGnFL) June 3, 2019

You know, those attacks … yeah, that’s the ticket.

Really? You agreed with Obama when he sent a pallet of cash to a regime who throws gays off roof tops. Hypocrite. — Marilyn (@AgnesClaire) June 3, 2019

She also agreed with Obama who thought marriage was between a man and a woman. Until, of course, he ‘evolved’ right before the 2012 election. Seems Hill-dawg herself has evolved as well.

*eye roll*

Another Hillary lie… Trump has been the only US president that has been pro gay from the start without changing that platform. — Llama Monster (dww25921) (@dww25921) June 3, 2019

What attacks? I may have missed something — nuke (@Nuukleear) June 3, 2019

This woman is using these ppl, remember when she was the Secretary of State she did nothing for them in countries like Saudi Arab & China — Laura❌ (@kiwibarcelonis1) June 3, 2019

If Hillary wasn’t using people she wouldn’t know what to do otherwise.

Related:

Crybaby says WHAT? Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales can’t deal with Trump’s visit so he takes his ball and goes home

TDS is real! Dan Bongino takes Washington Post lunatic APART in brutal back and forth about Trump ‘centralizing power’

‘Who the HELL is this jumped-up pipsqueak?’ Piers Morgan serves Sadiq Kahn a giant glass of STFU juice over Trump and BOOM