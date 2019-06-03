Adults behaving this way over Trump visiting their country is just SO 2019.

Ladies and gents, this is Jimmy Wales, the founder of Wikipedia. And now you know why so many people laugh when anyone uses this website as a source for any sort of argument.

I am going to the airport. Leaving the UK today. I will be back when he leaves. — Jimmy Wales (@jimmy_wales) June 3, 2019

Would someone please get Jimmy a granola bar and a bankie so he can take his little nap? He seems fussy.

Long planned trip to visit family in Florida actually. Tweet was just to rile up the MAGA bots. Mission accomplished! — Jimmy Wales (@jimmy_wales) June 3, 2019

Oh. Sure it was.

The so-called ‘MAGA bots’ aren’t riled up. They’re just making fun of Jimmy for being a big ol’ manbaby because Trump is in his country. We’re not entirely sure Jimmy knows what the world ‘rile’ means.

A whole lotta easily triggered MAGA fans apparently. 😂 — Jimmy Wales (@jimmy_wales) June 3, 2019

The irony of this tweet is off the charts.

We don’t suppose he’s bright enough to see it though.

“Facebook, Amazon, Twitter, google.” Why isn’t Wikipedia usually mentioned? In some ways it’s more pernicious. https://t.co/WD8i2lRrv0 — Andrew Kloster (@ARKloster) June 3, 2019

Heh.

Founder of Wikipedia below. And another reason sane folks laugh when people cite Wikipedia to advance an argument. https://t.co/rFwon9z2S1 — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) June 3, 2019

But he says people are riled up and triggered!

Just so adorable, ain’t he?

Actually, we're just laughing at you. — Bob Richards (@BobRichards57) June 3, 2019

A lot. — Jeff Ellington 🇺🇸🦅 (@Jeff__Ellington) June 3, 2019

So much.

Sure thing Susan. — Jay K (@JayKlos) June 3, 2019

Karen works here too.

Man child. — Shannon Ford (@h0memadetweets) June 3, 2019

Make sure to visit Mar-A-Lago! #Trump2020 — Mel Moreno (@Mel_Chapo85) June 3, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA

come enjoy our fantastic economy! You’re even allowed to have a knife here so steak is an option if you want to try it out! — Brandon Boyd (@BBoydiscoastal) June 3, 2019

lol the backfire on your mission,.. classic! — Bob Bendago (@BobBendago) June 3, 2019

And typical.

