You know that face you make when the woman at the table next to you during lunch is arguing loudly on her cellphone with someone and you’re trying to ignore the crazy but she makes it impossible because she’s just so damn loud … and crazy?

Just made that face.

Bif Trump is the nominee, he must be defeated. Period. There will be no excuse that “Hillary is worse.” If you vote for racist, lawless liar, you own his racism, lawlessness (including, almost inevitably, major assaults against the Constitution) and lies https://t.co/q8DAw78ZW5 — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) May 31, 2019

Conservatives telling other conservatives to vote for a Democrat to own Trump … this has got to be one of the most annoying narratives of the past two years. Sorry but this editor has no intention of voting for a party that wants to raise her taxes, trample her rights, open the borders, and destroy her health insurance all while advocating for abortion-on-demand up to and including birth.

Trump might not be the most presidential or likable guy but at least he’s not defending infanticide and bragging about taking guns from legal gun owners.

Jennifer really should just admit she’s a Democrat and move on.

You’re an idiot. — Wes Watson (@_Wes) June 2, 2019

We were far nicer.

Just sayin’.

Yet the Democrats have proven time and time again to be more racist, more lawless, more despicable than even Trump – which I never believed possible. They're just more open about it. So there's a real conundrum. You own all those attributes, no matter who you vote for. — Corinne (@ConservaGrrl) June 2, 2019

What's the alternative, the Democrat lunatics? I'll take Trump any day, he's done a lot more for our country than Obama ever did. Get ready for 4 more #MAGA years! — David Ross (@djross95) June 2, 2019

Neither you, Sean Hannity, Bill Kristol, The Heritage Foundation, Think Progress, The Dallas Morning News, Don Lemon, Alyssa Milano, Lou Dobbs, Jon Voight, Maddow, the Chamber of Commerce, Planned Parenthood, The Pope, Thanos, Flo, nor my mom get to tell me how to vote. — CynicalVampire (@SpillMyTincture) June 2, 2019

Not even Thanos?! Sheesh, hard sell.

Calm down. — Chuck Vipperman (@ChuckVipperman) June 2, 2019

Smile more.

Thank you for propagating the exact thing that will lead to more moderates leaving the left and voting for trump. — LeeRoy Mcmann (@LeeroyMcmann) June 1, 2019

Maybe that’s been her plan all along? To make her narrative and herself so obnoxious and annoying it drives people to actually vote FOR Trump and then after he wins in 2020 she’ll come clean and we’ll be like, ‘Wow, that was smart.’

Right, and maybe monkeys will fly out of our butts.

