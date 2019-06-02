Probably one of the most sexist things we see in social media is when anyone pretends that certain words that could pertain to anyone or anything are sexist. Welp, that’s not as sexist as claiming any sort of criticism of women is sexist but it’s close.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez didn’t like Trump calling Meghan Merkel ‘nasty’ so she pulled out her Misogynist Dictionary.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t tweet it.

Oh FFS, AOC. Change the record.

For real, real.

Trending

Sort of like when they call abortion ‘women’s rights’? Yeah, they’ve been changing the meanings of words for years.

Heh.

Being nasty isn’t gender-specific but you know, girl power and stuff.

But tell us how you really feel.

Ain’t that the truth?

