Probably one of the most sexist things we see in social media is when anyone pretends that certain words that could pertain to anyone or anything are sexist. Welp, that’s not as sexist as claiming any sort of criticism of women is sexist but it’s close.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez didn’t like Trump calling Meghan Merkel ‘nasty’ so she pulled out her Misogynist Dictionary.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t tweet it.

Readings from the Misogynist Dictionary 📖: “Nasty” (adj.):

1. A woman who doesn’t bow under your thumb; or

2. A woman who‘s not attracted to you. Ex: When a misogynist encounters a “nasty” woman, he‘ll almost surely try to denigrate her appearance, intelligence, or character. https://t.co/vGM9nbMkdt — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 1, 2019

Oh FFS, AOC. Change the record.

Stop the victim pandering. For real. — Phoebe Ann 🇺🇸 (@PhoebeAnn068) June 2, 2019

For real, real.

Ah yes, leftists changing the meaning of words as they always do… — Whisky N Cigars (@whisky_n_cigars) June 2, 2019

Sort of like when they call abortion ‘women’s rights’? Yeah, they’ve been changing the meanings of words for years.

mis·quote /misˈkwōt/ verb 1. quote (a person or a piece of written or spoken text) inaccurately. "the foreign secretary had misquoted Qian" synonyms:misreport, misrepresent, misstate, quote incorrectly, take/quote out of context, distort, twist, slant — us395 🇺🇸🌴🏖️ (@US395) June 2, 2019

Heh.

From the OED: Nasty adj. “Of a person (also occasionally, a piece of writing): ill-tempered, spiteful, unkind (to someone).” Not everything is a gender slight. You’re as annoying as he is on Twitter. — Troy Hinrichs (@FloydRTurbo) June 2, 2019

Being nasty isn’t gender-specific but you know, girl power and stuff.

Your dictionary revisionism is absolutely #NASTY. — Jedi Master STiG (@JediMasterSTiG) June 2, 2019

Did you actually listen to the interview? You people wonder why we despise what you stand for? Because of things like this. You misconstrue, misinterpret or downright lie about what the @POTUS says for your political gain or to incite your base. It’s horrible and you suck for it — McBats (@Richmac33) June 2, 2019

But tell us how you really feel.

Way to spin his words, but I'd expect nothing less from you. — Lisa Turnage (@LisaTurnage12) June 2, 2019

Ain’t that the truth?

