Kevin Poulsen of The Daily Beast took it upon himself to dox the person behind the Nancy Pelosi video because you know, that’s journalism and stuff. And we thought CNN was disgusting for going after the ‘young adult’ who made the famous Trump/CNN gif.

And the Leftist media wonders why nobody likes them.

NEW: I went looking for the Russian troll behind the 'Drunk Pelosi' viral video hoax. Turns out he's an itinerant forklift operator from the Bronx who's been secretly running hard-right "news" outlets across social media for years. Also, not Russian. https://t.co/mChiyVqy0B — Kevin Poulsen (@kpoulsen) June 1, 2019

That’ll teach ’em! WE’LL EXPOSE YOU if you’re mean to Democrats!

We wish we could say this is unreal but sadly, from what we’ve seen over the past two years, this is all too real.

This met @dailybeast editorial standards?! — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 2, 2019

Standards? What standards?

RT: @redsteeze I love the “Russian troll” cover here. “Hey we thought it was a Russian troll” literally no one thought that. Media using their bylines to go after and intimidate private citizens for internet videos they don’t like is literally enemy of the people shit. — CathleenO (@cmortolani) June 2, 2019

Have you contacted your lawyer? — RW Nutjob 🇺🇸 (@RWNutjob1) June 2, 2019

Unthinkably pathetic that you’re proud of this. — laissez claire (@laissez_claire) June 2, 2019

For too many ‘journalists’ the story has turned into revenge.

Clearly.

Even some folks on the Left were not ok with how this story came to be.

So … it appears that Facebook helped the reporter who wrote this story identify the person behind the doctored video of Nancy Pelosi — i.e., Facebook used its own internal data to help publicly identify a private citizen. That’s extremely troubling. 1/ https://t.co/DEXXL8C4uj — Caroline Orr (@RVAwonk) June 2, 2019

Facebook helped the reporter dox this guy.

Wow.

Facebook confirmed to the reporter that the video was first posted “directly from Brooks’ personal Facebook account.” So… Facebook is handing over information to reporters regarding what people are doing on their personal Facebook accounts? 2/ pic.twitter.com/7D6MDcU5Es — Caroline Orr (@RVAwonk) June 2, 2019

It’s disgusting that this guy manipulated a video of Nancy Pelosi to make her look drunk and confused. But it’s beyond disturbing that Facebook revealed supposedly private data to a reporter to help him publicly ID a private citizen. 3/https://t.co/1WWJbzC51H — Caroline Orr (@RVAwonk) June 2, 2019

Beyond disturbing.

Yup.

The guy didn’t break any laws. He didn’t even violate any of Facebook’s policies, according to the company. The doctored video is still up! In Facebook’s eyes, this guy did nothing wrong — yet they just handed over his private data to a reporter. How is that justifiable? 4/ — Caroline Orr (@RVAwonk) June 2, 2019

If Facebook thinks it’s ok to reveal private user data to a reporter to identify someone who — according to Facebook — didn’t even violate the company’s policies, what’s stopping them from handing over your personal data to a reporter? (Hint: Nothing is stopping them.) — Caroline Orr (@RVAwonk) June 2, 2019

I hope I’m interpreting this wrong. But the way I’m reading it, Facebook was willing to give info on a personal account’s activity to confirm that person’s identity to a reporter. And if that’s what happened, that’s extremely troubling. — Caroline Orr (@RVAwonk) June 2, 2019

(And to be clear: It’s a reporter’s job to press for information, so I’m not knocking the reporter or reporting here at all. If Facebook gave him the info to confirm the ID, of course he’s going to use it. I’m just disturbed that FB would give up any info on a personal account). — Caroline Orr (@RVAwonk) June 2, 2019

Eh, and she was SO close.

We’ll take it.

D*ck move, Kevin.

