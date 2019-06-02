Eric Swalwell must be trying to get Shannon Watts/Moms Demand to endorse him. He’s trying so hard to show off for them and honestly, it’s just painful at this point. Not more painful than his tweets begging for a dollar to keep his sad campaign going, of course, but still pretty bad …

Look at this.

‘Look at me, look at me, Shannon!’

And really, ‘Start checking them?’ With an animated gif?

K.

Some guy who’s clearly a glutton for punishment.

Trending

Right? The only person getting owned in that back and forth is Eric.

We checked. Nope.

Painful.

Us too.

Related:

Just WOW: Even Lefties are not ok with The Daily Beast (and Facebook!) doxing person behind the Nancy Pelosi video

‘Sandwich. Make one.’ AOC breaks out her ‘Misogynist Dictionary’ to pretend the word nasty is ‘sexist’ and YEAAAH … no

Go home, bro, you’re DRUNK: Gavin Newsom’s brag about California to dunk on Trump goes horribly and hilariously WRONG

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #2aEric SwalwellMomsDemandtrolls