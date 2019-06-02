Eric Swalwell must be trying to get Shannon Watts/Moms Demand to endorse him. He’s trying so hard to show off for them and honestly, it’s just painful at this point. Not more painful than his tweets begging for a dollar to keep his sad campaign going, of course, but still pretty bad …

Look at this.

A beginner’s guide to owning #2A trolls. Their BS noise doesn’t intimidate me anymore. They would rather flat LIE, e.g., “going house to house” than save your kids. Start checking them. @MomsDemand got your back. pic.twitter.com/gGajldnsV3 — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) June 2, 2019

‘Look at me, look at me, Shannon!’

And really, ‘Start checking them?’ With an animated gif?

K.

Who are you? — Samurai Apocalypse (@starlasworld) June 2, 2019

Some guy who’s clearly a glutton for punishment.

You got owned, then you self own yourself by showcasing your own ignorance pic.twitter.com/QDbrcewzal — DoctorZack ­™️ (@drzack87) June 2, 2019

Right? The only person getting owned in that back and forth is Eric.

That is the most immature and inappropriate response to a legitimate question I have ever seen.

You will not win the Presidency but you will win the most unlikable candidate title. — Leslie 🍀 (@BikerChick9999) June 2, 2019

This must be a parody account! — Dr. Richard “Clump of Cells” Cranium (@GolfFoxYank) June 2, 2019

We checked. Nope.

You do realize this woman is a rape survivor? So, when you were saying your future administration would pay close attention to the opinions of women, you clearly didn’t mean all of them, just a select group, right? — Charles Bellows (@charles_bellows) June 2, 2019

I've never seen someone THIS PROUD of a ratio 🤣 pic.twitter.com/x4AxyObZc6 — Blindfold Bethany (@NotBlindfolded) June 2, 2019

Painful.

Pro Tip: You're not "owning" anyone here.

Well… Maybe ONE person… pic.twitter.com/iuhpaLO375 — Pete Kaliner (@PeteKaliner) June 2, 2019

I'm embarrassed for you bro. — Alex VanNess (@thealexvanness) June 2, 2019

Us too.

