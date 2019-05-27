We’re starting to think Brian Stelter wants us to make fun of him.

Seriously.

He not only said this with a straight face, but he also tweeted it out for the masses to see. Probably because he knows only about a dozen people actually watch his show, on a good day. But c’mon, he had to know this was bad, right?

Watch.

Reporters need to keep track of President Trump's go-to rhetorical device: "I know you are, but what am I?" pic.twitter.com/WR32DWyiQj — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 26, 2019

Say what?

You know that face you make when someone says something really stupid and you’re struggling to process what the heck they just said? Yup, made that face here, twice.

In under 60 seconds, CNN’s Brian Stelter says: Trump tweeting out a video of Pelosi that shows her struggling to talk is a “smear” Pelosi bringing up questions about Trump’s mental health constitutes “real concerns about the president’s well being” pic.twitter.com/Se9fWNAW5i — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 26, 2019

In other words, it’s ok when Democrats smear Republicans because journalism or something.

SEE? You made the same face we did.

Weebles wobble and this one fell down! @brianstelter — RiskyBiz 🌮🍆 (@risqbiz) May 26, 2019

What a great visual.

That tweet never gets old.

Fake news cnn is all about hypocrisy all the time. — JT🇺🇸 (@JayTrev) May 26, 2019

Thanks for telling me what Brian said. Since it is memorial day weekend his other 8 viewers are probably busy. — Walter Walrus (@walterWalrusAz) May 26, 2019

Ouch.

No self-awareness. It's a bad sign for them honestly. — Damon Jones (@damondmitri1) May 27, 2019

Two sets of rules … — TBrumbeloe (@TomBrumbeloe) May 27, 2019

Nancy Pelosi is not a stable genius. — Jehu & Jehonadab (@Jehu11) May 26, 2019

That’s putting it nicely.

😂😂😂😂they are losing it! — Geo (@bigg3942_geo) May 27, 2019

Lost it. FIFY.

‘Nuff said.

