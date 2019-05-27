We’re starting to think Brian Stelter wants us to make fun of him.

Seriously.

He not only said this with a straight face, but he also tweeted it out for the masses to see. Probably because he knows only about a dozen people actually watch his show, on a good day. But c’mon, he had to know this was bad, right?

Watch.

Say what?

You know that face you make when someone says something really stupid and you’re struggling to process what the heck they just said? Yup, made that face here, twice.

In other words, it’s ok when Democrats smear Republicans because journalism or something.

SEE? You made the same face we did.

What a great visual.

That tweet never gets old.

Ouch.

That’s putting it nicely.

Lost it. FIFY.

‘Nuff said.

