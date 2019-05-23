Thinking Nancy Pelosi took Donald Trump’s ‘speech’ in the Rose Garden on Wednesday pretty seriously.

Pelosi says House Dems are "not on a path to impeachment" — Joe (@JoePerticone) May 23, 2019

Uh-oh, Nancy. Leftist heads explode in 3 … 2 … 1

Perhaps she figured out that Democrats really don’t have much to run on next year and if they can’t even get infrastructure done they’re in deep trouble. Suppose if they want to keep playing chicken with Trump that’s up to them but we don’t see how this ends well for Democrats in 2020.

Trump’s greatest superpower is that he simply doesn’t GAF.

Pelosi: "I do think impeachment is a very divisive place to go in our country" and says things could very well end up there, "but we're not at that place" — Joe (@JoePerticone) May 23, 2019

And they won’t be at that place anytime soon.

Pelosi says "the White House is just crying out for impeachment" and that's why she thinks Trump acted the way he did yesterday — Joe (@JoePerticone) May 23, 2019

Keep telling yourself that, Nancy.

She did follow up with this:

More Pelosi, on Trump: “I will not take responsibility for his irresponsible behavior because we’re pointing out the truth to the American people.” Later she adds, “Maybe he wants to take a leave of absence, I don’t know.” — Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) May 23, 2019

Nice try but eh.

Trump just keeps calling their bluff. It reminds us of Obama’s magical red line in the sand …

#SorryNotSorry

Poor dear.

Dems are on slow walk to blowing the election in 2020. — The Offside Flag (@TheOffsideFlag_) May 23, 2019

They are indeed.

Ain’t it great?

