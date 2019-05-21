Have we mentioned how happy we are that Ed and Brian Krassenstein didn’t really delete their accounts on Sunday? Sure, their little stunt was super annoying but if they’d actually left we’d have missed out on so many opportunities to make fun of them.

Like this gem from Ed.

A sign that everyone should read and share! pic.twitter.com/YhFu52qo2G — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) May 21, 2019

Between this and his Trump poll from earlier today Ed might want to consider putting the Twitter down. Does he really want women to have the same rights as guns? Because that would mean he wants to actually take their rights away.

Just sayin’.

So we shouldn’t be allowed into bars, liquor stores, hospitals, gov’t buildings?

We should require a BGC and waiting period before taking us home?

We should only be allowed on airplanes if we’re stored properly?

And you need a license to own us? You. Are. An. Imbecile. https://t.co/VwBWAKw202 — Heather (@hboulware) May 21, 2019

What she said.

Women free zones sounds fantastic tbh. https://t.co/lH5ZTRbr1a — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) May 21, 2019

Booo hiss!

Besides the fact that guns have no rights (people have a right to guns) you’re saying: Women shouldn’t be allowed in:

Schools

Hospitals

Government Buildings

Women shouldn’t be allowed in public without a license

Women should only be allowed in cars if locked in the trunk — Jon (@faroutmadman) May 21, 2019

Never go full Krassenstein… — Texas Guy (@Collinsdw) May 21, 2019

True dat.

You think women are inanimate objects? — Phil, Human Accountant (@earlp1231) May 21, 2019

I will finally rest on the day that women also have the right to sit in a rack being inanimate until someone picks them up. — Regs (@r3gulations) May 21, 2019

Are you wanting for women to be sold only after background checks? This sign is stupid, and makes no sense🙄 — jennydee (@jenndee19) May 21, 2019

You’re a special kind of stupid aren’t you? — Candidate Curmudgeon – Andrew Young (@NucMM1retired) May 21, 2019

You want us to not be able to vote, not be allowed on college campuses, not be able to speak, and to only be bought by men with licenses to own a woman? What are you trying to say, Ed? — Jennifer Michelle Greenberg ⚘ (@JennMGreenberg) May 21, 2019

You should quit twitter again until you’re not quite as ignorant. — Lizzy Lou Who🌷 (@_wintergirl93) May 21, 2019

He and his brother tried that once already, it didn’t help.

