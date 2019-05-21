Really Big Sexy?

C’mon, man.

This abortion debate is simple. If you don't have ovaries you don't have a say. This is a pure women's rights issue. At what point do we honestly draw the line between state and church? Let the women of our nation decide what they decide for THEIR bodies. — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) May 21, 2019

Kevin Nash doesn’t quite seem to grasp the irony of his own tweet here … he doesn’t have ovaries so he really should have nothing to say about the abortion debate either. Maybe the big guy has just been hit in the head one too many times.

Not going to help. Every poll shows women are pretty much split down the middle. Like everything else, the dividing lines are geographic, not based in gender. And 80% or so support restrictions after 3mo. And not sure why you think fathers should be erased. — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) May 21, 2019

Now do guns…. — David Cole Grey (@greycole05) May 21, 2019

It’s funny, if you don’t have ovaries you can still compete in woman’s sports. But carry on — ALEXANDER VIEYRA (@ALEXANDERVIEYR3) May 21, 2019

Typical male dominant answer. — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) May 21, 2019

Typical male dominant answer?

WTF?!

EL OH EL.

Not really, have you seen these males dominating woman’s lifting? Also the whole “let woman decide” thing goes out the window when the governor of Alabama who signed the abortion law is a wait for it…… WOMAN! Hahahahaha — ALEXANDER VIEYRA (@ALEXANDERVIEYR3) May 21, 2019

She placed church before state. Unconstitutional ,wait…..you're an idiot — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) May 21, 2019

Whoa boy.

We see an idiot but we’re pretty sure it’s not the person Kevin thinks it is.

Nooo it’s murder man — Troy Friloux (@frilouxtroy1982) May 21, 2019

Then I ask you how many children have you adopted? Are you on a foster parent program? Or just someone who has an opinion aith no backbone or balls to back up his need to control women? Need I really wait for your reply? — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) May 21, 2019

Painful.

So painful.

Is this between state and church, or is this about life?! Is it murder or justice? Asking for a friend. — Jonny Di Cesaris (@Jon_smooth) May 21, 2019

Male not about you. Would you be willing to carry the child term and give birth,miss a few months of sork then work part time to raise the child? — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) May 21, 2019

Kevin has been watching too many Lifetime movies or something. Sheesh.

Is not about me?! What about my wife and I? So, let’s say you and your wife were pregnant and went full term; she decides she wants to abort, are you okay with it just because it doesn’t feel right? FYI I love being a dad! — Jonny Di Cesaris (@Jon_smooth) May 21, 2019

I can't get pregnant — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) May 21, 2019

So no uterus, no opinion.

Big Sexy.

