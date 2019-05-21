Democrats just can’t seem to let this Russia thing go.

The Mueller report clearly wasn’t the gotcha they wanted it to be so now they’re spinning their wheels trying to find a way to make something stick to Trump because they know they’ve wasted years on this hoax and if they can’t find a way to make it real they don’t have much to run on in 2020.

Rep. Doug Collins said this and much more at today’s hearing which McGahn skipped.

Watch.

House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Doug Collins at McGahn hearing: "The special counsel closed up shop without giving Democrats anything to deliver to their base. Now the Democrats are trying desperately to make something out of nothing" https://t.co/wMuigsaBGa pic.twitter.com/JYBkIEQB8w — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) May 21, 2019

I cannot emphasize this enough — the chairman’s track record demonstrates he does not actually want information. He wants the fight, but not the truth. The closer he actually comes to obtaining information, the farther away he runs from it. pic.twitter.com/GrZrEAol14 — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) May 21, 2019

Truth HURTS, eh Democrats?

They’re such children.

Seriously.

House Democrats leave empty chair for McGahn as he defies subpoena https://t.co/iwEhpw7jiJ pic.twitter.com/zUsPIebE1z — The Hill (@thehill) May 21, 2019

Any minute now Steve Cohen will start eating a disgusting bucket of chicken.

Yeah, sorry for that visual.

😂😂😂 The Dem crying never stops. — AtticusLee (@AtticusLee6) May 21, 2019

A truer tweet has yet to be written.

Related:

SHOCKA! Troubling thread details how former Rep. Rashida Tlaib volunteer is connected to MULTIPLE anti-Semitic orgs

‘Wouldn’t know bravery if it kicked him in the TEETH!’ Stormy Daniels lights Lanny Davis UP for claiming Michael Cohen is brave

‘Grotesque is leaving Americans to die’: Benghazi warrior Mark Geist DECIMATES Hillary for snarling at possible Trump pardons