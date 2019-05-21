Democrats just can’t seem to let this Russia thing go.

The Mueller report clearly wasn’t the gotcha they wanted it to be so now they’re spinning their wheels trying to find a way to make something stick to Trump because they know they’ve wasted years on this hoax and if they can’t find a way to make it real they don’t have much to run on in 2020.

Rep. Doug Collins said this and much more at today’s hearing which McGahn skipped.

Watch.

Truth HURTS, eh Democrats?

They’re such children.

Seriously.

Any minute now Steve Cohen will start eating a disgusting bucket of chicken.

Yeah, sorry for that visual.

A truer tweet has yet to be written.

