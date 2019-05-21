Lanny Davis wants everyone to be grateful to Michael Cohen for his ‘bravery.’

1) We do not forget @MichaelCohen212 who is currently serving his sentence and away from his family and friends. Lets remind him we are grateful for his bravery, as he has been the only person to stand up and tell the truth in this entire matter – in contrast to @realDonaldTrump — Lanny Davis (@LannyDavis) May 20, 2019

HA!

Stormy Daniels seems a teensy bit irritated and angry with Lanny for pretending Cohen is some brave, virtuous saint for serving his sentence … for tax evasion.

Ouch.

LET THEM FIGHT!

Cohen flipped on Trump but not the Russian mob. Lanny reps Dmytro Firtash, a Russian Oligarch. — Andrew C Laufer, Esq (@lauferlaw) May 21, 2019

Lanny and Cohen deserve each other.

‘Nuff said.

I agree. He is just a beaten dog who bit his master. He had no interest in doing the right thing. He was complicit until it wasn't in his best interest anymore. — Christopher Stevens (@cwjstevens) May 21, 2019

Most people seem to know this, except Lanny. And truth be told, Lanny probably knows it too.

Stormy is right about this. He was a crooked enabler forever. Let's not forget his past. We should continue to encourage people to come forward, but don't treat them as heroes. — Susan Kramer (@kramer_susan) May 21, 2019

Political statement for press — ULTRAMAN (@ULTRAMANNC) May 21, 2019

Something like that.

If he hadn't been caught, he would still be sitting in his office. He's not brave. Brave would have been coming forward in the beginning. What he did was see a way to reduce his sentence save his own skin.. let him rot. — Shawn Drake (@spdrake31) May 21, 2019

Exactly he just got busted — Edward (@EdwardLeitz) May 21, 2019

He’s so brave going to jail because he got caught.

Heh.

True enough. I guess people want to paint him innocent to make more people come forward. I could understand that. But no, he is not the honest one here… — ((( Shoaib Sultan ))) (@ShoaibSultan) May 21, 2019

Who are you kidding? Bravery? #Cohen is a weasel at best! — Scooter (@scooterpie61) May 21, 2019

hahahaha hahahaha hahahaha hahahaha hahahaha — Lisa Turnage (@LisaTurnage12) May 21, 2019

Michael Cohen was never brave. He was caught. 🙄 — Dee Campbell (@ArtedsLife) May 21, 2019

Gosh, Lanny, this went GREAT.

