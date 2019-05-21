Lanny Davis wants everyone to be grateful to Michael Cohen for his ‘bravery.’

HA!

Stormy Daniels seems a teensy bit irritated and angry with Lanny for pretending Cohen is some brave, virtuous saint for serving his sentence … for tax evasion.

Ouch.

LET THEM FIGHT!

Lanny and Cohen deserve each other.

‘Nuff said.

Most people seem to know this, except Lanny. And truth be told, Lanny probably knows it too.

Something like that.

He’s so brave going to jail because he got caught.

Heh.

Gosh, Lanny, this went GREAT.

