Hillary Clinton might want to sit this one out, just sayin’.

Remember when she was wandering around in the woods doing a decent impression of Big Foot? She should go back to doing that again.

Mark Geist, who was actually on the ground fighting in Benghazi and is the co-author of ’13 Hours’ responded and can you say booyah?

Because BOOYAH.

So much BOOYAH.

Trending

We’re betting she has ‘zero clue’ as well.

What was it Hillary said about doing her job with Benghazi? ‘At this point, what difference does it make?’ Oh yeah, that’s it.

And she thought after all of that she should run for president. That’s INSANE.

Amen.

And in other news, water is still wet.

Related:

Like a BOSS! Wendy’s chimes in on the Kim Kardashian West/Jack in the Box DRAMA as only they can and LOL

‘You don’t understand the first f**king THING …’ Esoteric Jeff tears Ian Millhiser a NEW 1 for his thread on Gorsuch after WY ruling

Literally SHAKING! Kamala Harris’ attempt to get all big and bad with corporations on the ‘wage gap’ is ALL the cringe

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BenghaziHillary ClintonMark GeistpardonTrumpWar Criminals