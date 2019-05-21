Hillary Clinton might want to sit this one out, just sayin’.

Remember when she was wandering around in the woods doing a decent impression of Big Foot? She should go back to doing that again.

Mark Geist, who was actually on the ground fighting in Benghazi and is the co-author of ’13 Hours’ responded and can you say booyah?

Because BOOYAH.

So much BOOYAH.

And to think, had you done your job I wouldn’t have had to testify in Federal court today in the trial of Mustafa Al-imam. But I’m guessing you have zero clue as to who he is. Let me remind you. He is accused of being involved in the deaths of 4 Americans #Benghazi #13hours https://t.co/m1a73niXFQ — Mark Geist (@MarkGeistSWP) May 21, 2019

We’re betting she has ‘zero clue’ as well.

What was it Hillary said about doing her job with Benghazi? ‘At this point, what difference does it make?’ Oh yeah, that’s it.

And she thought after all of that she should run for president. That’s INSANE.

Thank you for your service and standing up for what’s right and true. — Ladylib (@LadyLib627) May 21, 2019

Amen.

We won’t forget, Mark, and we thank you for your heroic service. — Mint (@Babbas70) May 21, 2019

She is pathetic. — Melissa🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ (@Melissa82225794) May 21, 2019

And in other news, water is still wet.

