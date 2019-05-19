Parker Molloy going after Yashar Ali for not adequately hating all religions consistently is one of the most Twitter 2019 things maybe ever. How dare Yashar take issue with Scientology and not Catholicism! This editor is seriously jelly of how much free time Parker must have to sit around and look for things to outrage her.

Yashar constantly goes on extended rants about how anyone who’s a Scientologist is no good, very bad, awful, whatever. But if you try to apply his same standard to other religious groups… such as Catholics… he’s like “no, that’s different!” https://t.co/nV9gLn5CcK — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) May 19, 2019

As a Catholic, this editor just added Parker to her prayer list. If anyone needs some prayer it’s this chick …

I’m not saying that he’s wrong to criticize Scientologists and argue that the group shouldn’t have tax-exempt status. But he should be consistent. — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) May 19, 2019

He should hate all religions equally and stuff.

Such a yucky take. Yeah, yucky is sort of an immature word to use but considering how immature her take is it works.

Like wtf is the obsession pic.twitter.com/ilx1RDF73X — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) May 19, 2019

She says as she obsesses over Yashar’s tweets.

Would someone please get Parker a mirror? Her self-awareness is zilch.

Like… he gets upset that tax dollars could go to fund Scientologist nonsense, but has no problem when it goes to Catholic institutions. Both institutions have a terrible track record. pic.twitter.com/ULvb1DX8Tx — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) May 19, 2019

*sigh*

I don't like organized religion in general, but Scientology *is* different than other beliefs in kind and degree of abuse. People who are actively members of the "church" are dangerous. Everyone who has left has stories of their own willingness to be monsters. — She/Her Schindler (@pluckylump) May 19, 2019

But ORANGE MAN BAD.

Wait, that doesn’t work here … or does it?

Man, we don’t know anymore.

They are very different. I think he's right — my cat's name (@Evanwillfitz) May 19, 2019

He is.

Yes, Scientology is different from Catholicism. Are you seriously this dumb? — Elijah del Medigo (@defnotfedsloth) May 19, 2019

You want us to answer honestly?

Probably because Scientology was made up by a Sci-Fi author… and revolves around aliens… #dontcomeatyashar — The 3rd D.A. (@DA_LeighIII) May 19, 2019

Sounds like this peep is onto something.

“Your view of #Scientology as different from other religions, @yashar, invalidates your credibility“ is not the logical home run you think it is, Parker. — DEBLASIO 2020: MAKE GROUNDHOGS FEAR AGAIN (@mikebreslin815) May 19, 2019

Not in the least.

