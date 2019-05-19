Parker Molloy going after Yashar Ali for not adequately hating all religions consistently is one of the most Twitter 2019 things maybe ever. How dare Yashar take issue with Scientology and not Catholicism! This editor is seriously jelly of how much free time Parker must have to sit around and look for things to outrage her.

As a Catholic, this editor just added Parker to her prayer list. If anyone needs some prayer it’s this chick …

He should hate all religions equally and stuff.

Such a yucky take. Yeah, yucky is sort of an immature word to use but considering how immature her take is it works.

Trending

She says as she obsesses over Yashar’s tweets.

Would someone please get Parker a mirror? Her self-awareness is zilch.

*sigh*

But ORANGE MAN BAD.

Wait, that doesn’t work here … or does it?

Man, we don’t know anymore.

He is.

You want us to answer honestly?

Sounds like this peep is onto something.

Not in the least.

Related:

Blaming Russia in 3 … 2 … 1: NYT perplexed because Australians didn’t vote for climate change hoax and LOL

‘This was a political HIT!’ Svetlana Lokhova’s thread on ‘dirty-ops guy for the FBI Stefan Halper’ and the WSJ is crazy DAMNING

‘And there was MUCH rejoicing’: Both Ed and Brian Krassenstein’s Twitter accounts magically go POOF

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CatholicismParker MolloyScientologyYashar Ali