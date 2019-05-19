The NYT can’t figure out why Aussies didn’t vote like they were supposed to because you know, climate change is real and how dare they vote for the party promising to put Australia first and work on their economy and job creation.

Granted, these are the same people who think tornadoes in Tornado Alley in May somehow prove THE WORLD IS ENDING but still …

Australians shrugged off the warming seas killing the Great Barrier Reef and the extreme drought punishing farmers. Why? https://t.co/doGKPHmSgs by @damiencave — New York Times World (@nytimesworld) May 19, 2019

From the New York Times:

Under Australia’s preferential voting system, votes for candidates from minor parties can be used to help allies reach a clear majority in the lower house of Parliament. Nationally, United Australia secured 3.4 percent of the vote, while One Nation picked up 3 percent. Neither One Nation nor United Australia did as well as similar parties recently in countries like Italy, Hungary and Brazil. But for Australia, where compulsory voting encourages moderate election outcomes, the results defied expectations and made clear that the country remains deeply conservative and open to the far right on a variety of issues. The question that now confronts the new government is how much sway to give the forces that led to victory. Climate change may be the first battle in the long war that is reshaping democracy all over the world.

Next thing you know they’ll start screeching about how racist the electoral vote is … oh wait.

Heh.

It may have been the fact that governments seldom if ever solve any problems. — ApoliticalNaples (@ApoliticalN) May 19, 2019

Ding ding ding.

I love how Progressives get all "We're gonna die!" when they lose elections. It's like a kid threatening to break his toys if he can't play video games… — Chico Volante (@atlharp) May 19, 2019

When progressives lose an election it’s, ‘WE’RE ALL GONNA DIE,’ and of course, ‘THEY CHEATED.’

It’s beyond tiresome and typical.

Because the media and “analyst” don’t have a clue how real people feel about the world. — 𝔻𝕚𝕩𝕚𝕖 ℂ𝕙𝕚𝕔𝕜 💋 (@SweetVaBreezy) May 19, 2019

They don’t have a clue about how real people feel and they don’t care.

Because the wacky left is pic.twitter.com/i5uIhSomMx — BroadwayBLU (@broadwayBLU9) May 19, 2019

Nailed it.

