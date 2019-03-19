Would someone pretty please with sugar on top tell whoever is writing tweets and or speeches for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez that not EVERYTHING is about race? Seriously. We realize Democrats have like a dozen talking points they push over and over again regardless of the situation but c’mon.

68% of all NYC public school students are Black or Latino. To only have 7 Black students accepted into Stuyvesant (a *public* high school) tells us that this is a system failure. Education inequity is a major factor in the racial wealth gap. This is what injustice looks like. https://t.co/89NKvXk4vg — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 19, 2019

Huh?

System failure. Didn’t she just say the majority of kids in public schools are Black and Latino? So if it’s a system failure … wait, what?

We should know better than to try and make sense of her tweets, ignore us.

It is called earning it. Stuyvesant has 74 percent Asian students. Do you want more white kids in the school? Your idea is if you cannot earn it you force the school to take unqualified kids. This is not what injustice looks like. It is what merit looks like. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) March 19, 2019

Oof.

We’re thinking AOC didn’t do her homework on Stuyvesant …

Lol! The school is only 22% white! Congratulations, you've played yourself. https://t.co/2EKoRXX5zR — Boomieleaks (@notwokieleaks) March 19, 2019

Another day, another AOC fail.

Hey, we suppose if this somehow works for her she should go with it and hey, who are we to complain? We get to write about her being a doorknob … again. Whoohoo for job security! Wait, AOC is accidentally creating jobs, who knew?

Ha!

Equality of opportunity doesn't mean equality of outcome… — Harry Gato (@harrygato) March 19, 2019

But that’s not FAAAAAIR.

So, as someone who worked in education, let me ask…

How do we ensure parental involvement, role modeling, etc. in our public schools? The number one issue I see is a lack of that, which is unfortunately heavily tired to lower incomes as well. To me, this is a key issue. — DouglasTerborg (@DougTerborg) March 19, 2019

Good point. If AOC really wants to tackle the issues in public education going the lazy ‘racist system’ route isn’t the answer. It’s a far bigger issue.

Congratulations to those 7 students for having the test scores necessary to get into Stuy. Not an easy feat. 🥳🤩🥳🤩🥳🤩🥳 — We the Internet TV (@WeTheInternetTV) March 19, 2019

Desirability, merit, logistics, neighborhood demographics just might play a role too. So unless a bunch of white liberals are cheating, again, you might have jumped the gun on this one. — Jesse Locke (@Americanb4Black) March 19, 2019

Hrm.

Nice too see the left going after Asian privilege now! — Voice of reason (@scottwalters007) March 19, 2019

You know what? Nope.

Can’t. Even.

