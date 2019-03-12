Rep. Jim McGovern is trying to scare the crap out of people.

Seriously.

We get it, the only way Democrats know how to con people into voting for them is by terrifying them but this is psychotic, even for a Democrat.

All McGovern left out was a simple, ‘DOGS AND CATS, LIVING TOGETHER, MASS HYSTERIA!’ And don’t you think the skull emojis reminding us all that we are going to die with Trump as president were a nice touch?

Yikes.

He doubled down!

OMG, NOT THAT!

Jim leaves out how ridiculous the EPA has gotten over the years and that cutting them by 31% still isn’t really enough but hey, HE USED SKULL EMOJIS.

He means business.

It’s pretty bad, right?

But don’t you get it, ORANGE MAN BAD!

Oh, but good point.

Heh.

Awww yes, the orange river. And he wonders why Trump is cutting their funding … that’s hilarious.

Next thing we know, Jim will tell us to get off his lawn.

