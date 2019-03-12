Rep. Jim McGovern is trying to scare the crap out of people.

Seriously.

We get it, the only way Democrats know how to con people into voting for them is by terrifying them but this is psychotic, even for a Democrat.

Imagine a future where: ☠️Most beaches & lakes are too polluted to swim in. ☠️Acid rain leaves America's forests in ruin. ☠️Cities are choked daily with thick smog from dirty power plants. That's the future @realDonaldTrump's #DirtyBudget will create. Time to fight back. pic.twitter.com/7SmFxSl34o — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) March 12, 2019

All McGovern left out was a simple, ‘DOGS AND CATS, LIVING TOGETHER, MASS HYSTERIA!’ And don’t you think the skull emojis reminding us all that we are going to die with Trump as president were a nice touch?

Yikes.

He doubled down!

And if you think this is an exaggeration, take a look at what our country was starting to look like before the @EPA was created in 1970. Trump's budget cuts EPA funding by 31%. https://t.co/XrHNIy5dT3 — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) March 12, 2019

OMG, NOT THAT!

Jim leaves out how ridiculous the EPA has gotten over the years and that cutting them by 31% still isn’t really enough but hey, HE USED SKULL EMOJIS.

He means business.

I’m old enough to remember when Democrats said that Republicans were leveraging fear to gain votes. — John Hornbuckle (@JohnRHornbuckle) March 12, 2019

It’s pretty bad, right?

Perhaps you should go to India and China who are the world's biggest polluters. — Michelle (@michnic70) March 12, 2019

But don’t you get it, ORANGE MAN BAD!

Oh, but good point.

Heh.

This is 80s level agitprop I had to sit through in elementary school, wow — ıllıllı 𝕍𝕚𝕟𝕔𝕖𝕟𝕥 ıllıllı (@slatermaus) March 12, 2019

EPA is already working on it: https://t.co/a4f9JPM77Y — Mike Wilson (@mustangmike53) March 12, 2019

Awww yes, the orange river. And he wonders why Trump is cutting their funding … that’s hilarious.

Your arguments are literally like, 50 years out of date. — Canadianconservative (@Blazenhozen) March 12, 2019

Next thing we know, Jim will tell us to get off his lawn.

