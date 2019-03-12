Brian Stelter works and he slaves, and what thanks does he get?

Poor tater.

Tucker's message tonight: "The left" is out to get him, "they demand total conformity," but "we will never bow to the mob," and Fox has his back. https://t.co/rlUqDkWTiV — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 12, 2019

The Left IS out to get Tucker and they DO demand total conformity and damn right Fox News should never bend to the mob. Ol’ Bri seems upset that Fox News is standing behind Tucker and not allowing Media Matters to destroy his career and his livelihood over comments he made years and years ago.

We knew Brian was obsessed with Fox News (and if you see the ratings for CNN versus Fox News it’s easy to see why), but c’mon man.

Jim Treacher handled the tweet perfectly.

Oh well. Maybe next time, Bri. https://t.co/WdEixVHAr5 — Conserving "Conserving Conservatism" Conservatism (@jtLOL) March 12, 2019

Sad.

Going after Tucker's advertisers didn't work. Literally banging on the door to his house didn't work. And now this isn't working. Maybe people like @BrianStelter should try to do their jobs better, instead of trying to destroy their competitors for political reasons. — Conserving "Conserving Conservatism" Conservatism (@jtLOL) March 12, 2019

And damn.

Double damn.

So much damn in fact that it stopped being damn for just a moment and then came back around to be a real damn.

DAMN.

Thought that was his job. Like some weird level of Hitman where you take out the target with decade old recordings of radio shock jocks. — Tristan Pinnock (@tpinnock) March 12, 2019

That’s Media Matters’ entire schtick.

Imagine if the Right had a group that went after Leftist media and tried to get their pundits fired. The screeching would be nonstop.

Maybe Brian should stand up for his peer & the the lifeblood of his profession, free speech. This would help mitigate possible coordinate attacks on everyone in the industry. But Brian won’t because he thinks he’s teflon from attacks & needs Tucker to go down to help his ratings — BurnerAccount (@BurnerA02499797) March 12, 2019

Wouldn’t hold your breath on Brian standing up for Tucker anytime soon.

What is his job, again? — motownmutt (@motownmutt) March 12, 2019

Hall Monitor, duh.

Related:

‘Even the ACLU opposes it’! Dan Crenshaw SCHOOLS Joe Kennedy for claiming THIS is why GOP opposes #HR1

WOMP WOMP: Greenpeace trying to discredit co-founder Patrick Moore to kiss up to AOC turns into a TSUNAMI of stupid

Wait … WTF? CODEPINK goes completely off the rails in anti-Semitic attack on *checks notes* Kamala Harris